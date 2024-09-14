Erosion of taxpayer wealth: State of state PSEs

The discourse in living rooms in the run-up to the assembly elections is justifiably focused on parties’ use of taxpayer monies to woo voters. This week saw a parade of promises in Jammu and Kashmir, with the Congress offering Rs 3,000 a month for women, 11 kg of rations and Rs 25-lakh health cover, and the BJP promising Rs 18,000 cash transfer to a family’s eldest woman, Rs 10,000 under PM Kisan Samman Nidhi, a 50 percent cut in power tariffs and land for the landless. The battle to win votes is fierce in Haryana, and will unfold in Jharkhand and Maharashtra, too.

The sop story has been riveting attention—this column has highlighted the consequences of taxpayer-funded acquisition of votes. The pursuit of power also demands the retention of votes. And the destruction of taxpayer wealth to preserve political capital has largely escaped attention. It is a silent fiscal crisis. The auditor general’s reports on state public sector enterprises (PSEs) reveals the rot unravelling across states.

For starters, consider the state of PSE affairs in the poll-bound states. Let’s start with Maharashtra, which has 105 PSEs—88 of them functional and 17 inactive. Of the functioning units, 43 were in profit when last audited and 47 were loss-making. Their accumulated losses are at Rs 49,373 crore. The present value of the state’s investment: Rs 5.28 lakh crore. The return on equity: -0.17 percent.

Haryana has 37 PSEs, of which four have been in liquidation processes for 18 years. Twenty reported profits of `648 crore and 13 were in the red with accumulated losses of Rs 28,237 crore. The return on equity: 1.41 percent. Resource-rich Jharkhand has 31 PSEs, of which three are non-functional. In 2022, only 16 of the 28 functional PSEs submitted their accounts for audit—the 10 profitable PSEs netted Rs 23.35 crore, while five reported losses of Rs 2,702 crore. The accumulated losses were at Rs 10,859 crore.