Trump tariffs trigger Indian gush-gush on reforms

In India’s political economy, change is defined by Newton’s laws of physics. The inertia—the strong political consensus for weak reforms—is dislodged only by external force. As chronicled in my book Accidental India, the transformation of India from penury to prosperity came in the wake of changes propelled by a series of crises.

India is at the cusp of a carpe diem moment. Trumponomics has upended the global economy into a crisis. The confounding tactics of US President Donald J Trump could well be the Newtonian external force. There is a rising chorus that India must not waste the crisis and must push reforms. The question is what can and must be done.

The need is to move beyond motherhood and apple pie, postpone the yen for big-bang reforms and dollarise change by addressing the friction holding back India. The crux should be to look at the processes, the entrenched inefficiencies which make India uncompetitive and the costs these impose on the economy.

The trouble with the design of reforms is that, often, governments—from the 1960 Patel Committee to recent commissions—dilute the call for essential freedoms into deemed concessions. While the focus is on the Centre, the bulk of next-gen reforms are with the states, which control factors of productivity. The Economic Survey of 2024-25 lists critical areas—land, construction, labour, utilities and logistics—where the states control standards and permits, and impose rules and penalties. These mandates are stranded in the past.

The promise of ease of doing business is now a decade old. Setting up a company is easier, but the processes have scarcely changed. Three decades after licence raj was dismantled, permission raj continues to thrive. Enterprises setting up a factory, power plant, hotel or hospital must get over 100 permissions. Once they are running—as Rishi Agrawal, CEO of Avantis Regtech, pointed out—entrepreneurs have to deal with 1,536 laws, 69,233 compliances and 6,618 filings. Then there is the inspector raj. A study by Agrawal and Gautam Chikermane reveals that there are 843 laws with 26,134 compliances that host the threat of imprisonment.