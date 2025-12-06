India’s paradox: Rising growth and falling rupee

The rupee’s fall is triggered only partly by mood mechanics and is mostly affected by moolah mathematics. The establishment has come to believe that the rupee’s slide is caused by Trump’s tariff tantrums and the stalled trade deal. While India is negotiating a trade deal, Trump seems to be negotiating a geopolitical deal. It is true high tariffs and uncertainty have affected sentiments. That said, it cannot be an alibi for a falling currency. Mexico is yet to get a deal and the peso is strengthening; the yuan has appreciated although the US-China deal is yet to fructify.

The immediate cause of the rupee’s fall is essentially about supply and demand. India’s dollar needs and dollar income are scaffolded by overseas remittances, and foreign direct and institutional investment flows. India is the fastest growing large economy, ranked fourth on GDP. Yet, India has struggled to woo FDI. India punches way below its stature and is ranked 15th by UNCTAD on investments. It is yet to cross the $100-billion mark; the gross FDI is at $50.3 billion and net FDI barely $7 billion.

Money chases safety and returns. India grew at 6.5 percent in 2024-25 and is averaging above 7 percent this year. India has stable macros and has lived up to its word on deficits. Inflation is within the target band. Corporate results have been good. It has a billion-plus consumption base. India’s stock indices are hovering at record highs, but foreign portfolio investors have pulled about $18 billion out of the market.

Strangely, a choir of policy makers and economists seem to welcome the rupee’s fall. It could be argued that the slide was unavoidable, but the whoopies defy logic given the construct of the economy. India imports more than it exports. It imports 88 percent of its crude oil, 26 million tonnes of liquefied gas, around 240 MT of coal, 7 MT of pulses, plus electronics, gold, and intermediates for the domestic market and exports. The thesis that a cheaper rupee equals higher exports is fallible. A costlier dollar will only hurt in an economy that depends on import of intermediate goods—gold, gems, petroleum, textiles, chips, electronics, and pharma ingredients.