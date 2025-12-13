Last-mile gaps: Political optics and ground realities

How do grand declarations of change get lost as they journey through the corridors of power? Why are policies touted as panaceas mired in a traffic jam of failures? There can be many alibis, but few explanations are succinct. In 1843, Karl Marx observed that those at the highest point in the governance architecture believe that those below know the granular details; and those in the lower echelons believe that those higher up understand issues. Betwixt this mutual deception lies a stack of failed and flailing policies.

Marx’s critique of bureaucracy was not just about babudom; it was a critique of the State itself. The question hour in every session of parliament produces a treasure trove of evidence. Here are a few vignettes on the state of governance that is yet to merit the necessary debates.

There has been a gush of reform talk in past weeks following the notification of the new labour codes. Two committees have been tasked with unclogging the regulatory pipes following the promise of regulator reforms in Budget 2025. What is the gap between political intent and ground reality?

Consider these nuggets from parliament. The potential of solar power is a pillar for the India Story. But how easy is it to set up solar projects? Not very, it seems. Solar projects, as per the government, require “a total of 116 approvals and permits”. Permits take time and translate into costs. India imports 250 million tonnes of coal because its reserves are stranded. Operationalising new mines takes time. A Parliamentary Standing Committee reveals that environmental clearance for mines takes 26 months, forest clearance around 34 months. Even the sarkar is haunted by permission raj. Over 320 Smart City projects costing Rs 9,425 crore are stuck due to delays in clearances.