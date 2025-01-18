India’s middle class left stranded in a political muddle

Young Kevin is a member of India’s proud and hard-working middle class—educated, employed and aspirational. At a conference this week, he asked, “Will there be a cut in income tax?” I asked him what would be the base minimum he desired. The answer shot across the room like a bullet: 18 percent. I asked what the logic was behind the precise percentage, and he replied, “Well, they are charging me 18 percent GST on what I consume.” The interaction represents familiar frustrations over the rising cost of living across middle class homes in India.

The context of hardship and notion of neglect are aggravated by the parade of populism unleashed by political parties. On Friday, the BJP released its manifesto in the run-up to the Delhi assembly polls. The promises include meals at Rs 5 in a country where 813 crore people receive free rations under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana. Other promises include Rs 2,500 to women from poor households and gas cylinders at Rs 500 with two free refills for the poor. The middle class taxpayer is absent in the electoral calculus.

Cleisthenes of Athens, the founder of Athenian democracy—the idea of a government of the people, by the people and for the people, and of rights resting with the citizenship of a place rather than a clan. His template is virtually upended today. Governance is often seen based on the electoral might of castes, creeds and classes. For sure, it is a government of the people. But there is a rising perception that politics is redefining governance as goodies for some people.