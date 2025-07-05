Voters to startups: the ordeals of identity in india

Every few years, the managers of India’s operating system find ways to reinvent the debate on an old problem. A decade and a half after the inception of Aadhaar—and the global celebration of its contribution to India’s digital public infrastructure—the old chestnut of identity has surfaced yet again.

The Election Commission of India, on June 24, issued instructions for holding a ‘special intensive revision’ of the electoral rolls in Bihar. The objective: ensure eligible voters are included and no ineligible voter is on the rolls. There can be no quarrel with the objective of transparency, but the process has triggered a bunch of conspiracy theories and is the subject of rhetoric by the opposition parties.

The revision of rolls—the first since 2003—requires voters not listed on the rolls to provide proof of their place of birth and a declaration of citizenship. Of the 7.9 crore voters in Bihar, over 4.9 crore need only an extract of the 2003 listing. Those not on the rolls, though, must present documents—if born before 1 July 1987 for themselves; if born between 1987 and 2004, for themselves and one parent; and those born after December 2004, for themselves and for both parents.

Among the documents allowed for verification of citizenship are: identity card/ pension payment order issued to government/ PSU employee, identity card issued by government, banks, post office and LIC, educational certificate issued by recognised entities, permanent residence certificate, forest right certificate, caste certificate, land/ house allotment, family register, national register, passport and birth certificate.

Size and scale matter for processes. Bihar, with a population of over 13.1 crore, would rank as the 11th largest country alongside Mexico. As per the Bihar State Caste Survey, a mere 15 percent have finished class 10 and only 6 percent are graduates. The National Family Health Survey 5 reveals two contrasting profiles of literacy for Bihar and Kerala. Bihar has the lowest literacy of 55 percent among women and 76 percent among men. The Economic Survey of Bihar states that just 6.7 percent of workers are employed with the government or PSUs.