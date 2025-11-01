Trick or treat: Posers from K-shaped world economy

On Wednesday, the US Federal Reserve cut rates by 0.25 percent. Fed Chair Jerome Powell struggled to justify the cut especially since inflation was nudging 3 percent. Powell also dodged the question on who benefits from the cuts. Indices went up and earnings reports show luxury goods makers and banks did well while auto lenders reported stress. A JP Morgan note titled ‘A Tale of Two Recoveries’ underlined a “significant bifurcation” in income groups on perceptions about the economy. Indeed, data from the Fed shows the top 0.1 percent of populace own equity and funds worth $12.2 trillion, while the bottom 50 percent own $0.54 trillion.

Like it is unclear if the frenzy in global marts is being driven by optimism, greed, or envy. The most bullish forecast placed the S&P500 at 7,100 by the end of the year; the index has already hit 6,900. While the index hits new highs, over 200 scrips show negative returns over a year. Investors wading in a swamp of acronyms ranging from YOLO to FOMO wonder if the new highs are a trick or a treat, as the chatter-cloud about the AI bubble—including a warning from the Bank of England—bulges bigger.

The data merits attention. The Magnificent7 tech stocks are worth $21 trillion, and S&P493 is a new metric to analyse the K-shaped market. Be that as it may, $11-trillion companies now account for $24 trillion out of S&P 500’s total market cap of $57 trillion. Nvidia’s market cap is six times that of the world’s biggest bank, J P Morgan. The S&P500 has a price-earnings ratio of 28.47 and the market is paying 40 times earnings for Mag7 stocks, hoping for riches.

Like the market is wondering if this time is indeed different. It has been argued that unlike in the 1990s’ bubble, tech companies are cash-rich and asset-light today. However, the $1 trillion of circular deals between chipmakers and users, Meta’s debt issue of $30 billion, and fears of a $200-billion flood of AI bonds have raised flags. How sure can the investor be that there isn’t another DeepSeek from China, India, or the UAE? With over $1.2-trillion debt tied to AI, Wall Street is pondering whether the pain will show up in the debt market or equity.