Low inflation optics and cost of living politics

Political meteorology is not unique to the US. In India, GST rates were cut just before Diwali in the run up to the Bihar polls. Every election arrives with a caravan of cash benefit transfers. Schemes don’t always await elections and can arrive mid-term, too. This week, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma launched a new scheme to provide pulses, sugar, and salt at subsidised prices to ration card-holders. Delhi CM Rekha Gupta will launch on December 25 a hundred Atal Canteens, which will provide subsidised meals at Rs 5.

The rage about costs is visible across the globe. Republicans lost to Democrats in the latest US polls. New York, the capital of capitalism and home of Wall Street, elected Zohran Mamdani, a socialist who promises a rent freeze. Trump has floated the idea of 50-year mortgages to assuage the anger. In the UK, the Labour government led by Keir Starmer faces a civil war within and the rise of Nigel Farage’s Reform Party. Fearful Starmer and Chancellor Rachael Reeves eschewed cuts in expenditure and are set to hike taxes on the rich to fund welfare.

In France, Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu, who has survived two votes of confidence, shut down President Emmanuel Macron’s controversial pension reforms plan. In Germany, the traffic-lights coalition of SPD and CDU led by Olaf Scholz fell apart in February, only to come together again. Scholz faces public ire over living costs that top the list of ‘fears’, alongside welfare cuts and housing access. In Japan, the new regime led by Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi is expected to announce a stimulus package exceeding ¥14 trillion to cushion the blow to households from the rising cost of living and investments for growth.

The cost of living crisis is fuelled by the equation of wages and inflation. While wages have improved since 2022, real wages have not, as inflation has eroded purchasing power. On Friday, the White House estimated workers lost over $2,900 in purchasing power during the Biden regime. Real wages in OECD economies remain below 2021 levels. Across a broader sample mapped by the ILO, minimum wages remain below inflation; real wage growth is negative in over 70 of the 160 countries. Thanks to a skewed distribution, the gap between the top and bottom 10 percent, a 2025 G20 paper states, is the highest in India and Indonesia.

The situation is worsened by the fact that labour’s share of GDP has shrunk and that of capital has expanded—labour’s share has dropped to 52.3 percent in developed economies and is distinctly lower in emerging economies. In India, Chief Economic Adviser V Anantha Nageswaran called out the corporate world while saying that “workers’ salaries have not grown commensurate with corporate profits”, which are at new highs. He warned this will come back to bite them as it will shrink consumption. Presumably, the message has hit home.