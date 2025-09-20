United Nations: Fading footnote in history of hope

The war in West Asia is only one instance of the UN’s failures. A common refrain the world over is that at the UN, conflicts do not end. They get a seat, a speech, and resolutions that resolve nothing. The Russia-Ukraine war has been raging for over 1,300 days. As thousands were killed, the UNGA passed resolutions, including one by the Security Council in February 2025 “imploring for a swift end” to the conflict. In September 2025, Russian drones entered Poland and its fighter planes hovered inside Estonian air space, worsening the fears.

Article 1 of the UN Charter underlines its purpose—“To maintain international peace and security, and to that end: to take effective collective measures.” In the eight decades of its existence, the UN’s track record in ending wars is sketchy and worse than Trump’s contested claims of stopping wars. The war in Syria began in 2011, the one in Yemen in 2014, and the strife in Libya continues since 2014. In 2025, wars are raging across the international dateline and countries are seeking the cover of regional security blocs.

In his absurdist novel The Plague, Albert Camus observed that people say war is stupid, can’t last long, but stupidity has a knack of getting its way. The UN’s dithering has validated this truism for decades. The UN is failed by its architecture. The resolutions passed by the General Assembly are effete at best, reflect pusillanimity, and imposes no consequence on the censured entity. The composition of the Security Council, a dinosaur of post-war self-certification, doesn’t reflect global realities.

The fact that India, the world’s most populous democracy and fifth largest economy, is not included is a testament to the questionable legitimacy of the Security Council. Indeed, India Germany, Japan, and Brazil have campaigned for change for over two decades. There is no representation for Africa or South America. In the meantime, the permanent members of P5—the US, the UK, France, Russia, and China—have weaponised the veto to kill multilateralism, which is manifest in the perpetuation of killings in Gaza and Ukraine.