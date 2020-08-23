STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Opinions Columns T J S George

The virtuous out, the virtual in

Are we seeing the beginnings of a new one history, one culture, one language, one religion approach to nation building?

Published: 23rd August 2020 07:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd August 2020 08:35 AM   |  A+A-

A young girl on her father’s shoulders carries the Tricolour during the 74th Independence Day celebrations at Parade Grounds on Saturday

Consider the emerging India that is Bharat. Consider a clutch of latest developments and their implications.

Consider what is said and what is unsaid, what is done and what is undone. A few moments of such considerations cannot leave us elated or even modestly satisfied with what is happening to our land and our civilisation. Yet, we have no choice but to consider them.

Item. The Supreme Court takes suo motu action against a lawyer who posted two tweets critical of the judiciary. That the lawyer involved is Prashant Bhushan, a well-known activist, explains the story.  

According to the court, the tweets contained scurrilous allegations of a malicious nature.  According to Bhushan, criticism of the top judge does not scandalise the court.

He declared that he was only exercising his freedom of speech.  Quoting Mahatma Gandhi, he said he would not apologise for his tweets and would cheerfully accept whatever punishment was given by the court.

It is important that a group of informed people went public with their support of the lawyer. While the court found Bhushan guilty of contempt, the supporting group that defended him questioned the assumptions behind the contempt law itself.  

That a significant section of legal opinion criticised the ruling of the court reflected badly on the judiciary. Another group came up in support of the court. This looked like a contrived tit for tat.

Item. BCCI, the all-powerful cricket authority, wants to introduce a bunch of amendments to its constitution removing the ban on office-bearers continuing after two terms.

This change will enable Jay Shah, son of former BJP president Amit Shah, to continue as Secretary of the Board for the third year in “public and national interests”.

It is true that Jay Shah, after getting a B Tech from Nirma University, took a cricket training course in Ahmedabad and was considered “a decent enough batsman”.

Our cricket-mad country is filled with decent enough batsmen and bowlers. They don’t come into any Board.

Item. The Supreme Court decided against ordering the transfer of PM-CARES fund contributions to the National Disaster Response Fund. Transparency campaigners and opposition leaders said this was a “body blow to the transparency and accountability of the Government.”

One critic said the judgment went against the need to tell those in power that they were not monarchs of the land, but servants of the people. We live in an age when servants are monarchs.

Item. The PM-CARES fund, meanwhile, chose to respond to a question. In 2019-20, Rs 3,076.62 crore was collected in addition to Rs 39.68 lakh in foreign currency in the first five days after its formation, the response said.

The generosity and the speed of the donations were unprecedented. This showed that the country was full of either rich people waiting for a moment to give their money to the people, or rich people who know who they must give their money to and when.

The Prime Minister’s Office showed its appreciation by repeatedly denying Right To Information requests for details about the donors.

Reason given: The fund is not a public authority under the Act. It is clear that public authorities under various Acts know that the Right to Information is confined to the givers of information, not the receivers.

Item. Under the Constitution, education is in the concurrent list. That is, each state has the power to decide basic policies pertaining to education.  

But the new education policy announced by the Central Government is on the basis of the Centre being the ultimate authority on education policy.  

As a result of this decision, all authority will now rest with a council consisting of the Prime Minister, some chief ministers he nominates and some Central Government officers, also nominated by him. Not much imagination is required to guess the composition and policies of such a council; it will implement the ruling party’s ideals and purposes across the country.  

Are we seeing the beginnings of a new one history, one culture, one language, one religion approach to nation building?

What nation such a policy will build is clear. Only that it won’t be the nation we love and the world admires for its unity in diversity.

It will be a new unity-or-else nation led by a party’s policy enforcers. We have more than 800 universities in India today.

A new phase of corporatisation has begun; Ambani-led Jio has been given the permissions needed to start India’s first virtual university. The virtuous are things of the past. The future belongs to the virtual.  

Stay up to date on all the latest T J S George news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Prashant Bhushan PM CARES fund
India Matters
A health worker takes a nasal swab to test for COVID-19 in a government school in New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
India's Covid-19 tally crosses 29 lakh-mark, recovery rate rises to over 74%
For representational purposes. (Express Illustrations)
ESIC workers who lost jobs to get 50% salary for three months
Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Photo | PTI)
MP becomes first state to offer govt jobs on basis of NRA score
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
107-year-old Maharashtra woman beats COVID-19

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH: Buses at Chennai's Koyambedu catch fire, black smoke fills air
People wade through a flooded bridge near submerged houses after heavy rainfall in Satna, Madhya Pradesh on Thursday. (Photo | PTI)
Indore records its highest rainfall in 39 years, Red alert in MP
Gallery
On a Sunday morning, sneak peeks of the much-awaited 'The Batman', 'Wonder Woman', and 'Suicide Squad' was released on a DC FanDome online convention. Some fun old characters were refashioned into new movies which gave fans something to look forward to po
From Robert Pattinson to John Cena, check out new looks from Suicide Squad, Batman and Wonder Woman trailers
The Beautiful game's global appeal is used by several fan groups to question oppression, corruption, and different phobias. For them, their beloved team's legacy is preserved in the ideology they uphold. At time racism and far-right politics cause a heada
How is football a political sport? 9 Left-wing clubs to whose fans you don't want to ask this question!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp