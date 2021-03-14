STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Opinions Columns T J S George

Kerala polls: Pinarayi is about to break a record

Pinarayi Vijayan would be a useful case-study for political leaders. He was a communist who would have got drowned in any other state; he survived in Kerala because communism is not feared there.

Published: 14th March 2021 06:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th March 2021 07:10 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)

Kerala is famous for electing the Left Democratic Front and United Democratic Front by rotation. That tradition is going to be broken. I join those who predict that Pinarayi Vijayan will win the coming election and stay on in office, making him the first Kerala chief minister to enjoy a continuum of power.

And that will be good for the state. No chief minister has blossomed the way Vijayan has. He is hardly the communist party boss he started out as. He is now a leader of all people, easily the best chief minister in the country. (There are some laughable surveys that mention Yogi Adityanath as the best chief minister. Poor guy. Can’t even ensure basic law and order in his state.) Pinarayi Vijayan’s uniqueness has already attracted world attention. The research think tank, Public Affairs Centre, picked Vijayan’s Kerala for the Best Governed State Award for three consecutive years from 2016.

The state ranked first in the UN’s Sustainable Development Index in 2018. This kind of recognition drew attention to some unique features of Kerala. The Apna Ghar project that provided quality housing for migrant labour was an example. Another was the IT Park scheme that attracted 165 companies providing 50,000 jobs. Public schools in Kerala now have hi-tech classrooms. At the social level, non-Brahmins and Dalits can be seen working as priests in temples. No wonder Vijayan has found admirers beyond the boundaries of his party.

Home Minister Amit Shah stands out as a sulky, bad-tempered critic. On his latest visit to the state, Shah spoke about gold and dollar smuggling cases and their suspected links with the Left government. The Customs Department was said to have told the High Court that the accused in the cases “has made shocking revelations against the Chief Minister and the Assembly Speaker and some ministers”.

The Chief Minister did not seem at all intimidated by the charges levelled by the powerful Home Minister. Describing Shah’s campaign in the state “an insult to Kerala”, Vijayan posed some questions of his own. “Isn’t a known Sangh Parivar person one of the main conspirators of gold smuggling in diplomatic baggage?” he asked. To drive the point home, he further asked: “Isn’t Thiruvananthapuram airport entirely under central government? How did this airport become a hub of gold smuggling since BJP came to power? Amit Shah must answer.”

There was no answer from Amit Shah. No one gave any answer to some truly embarrassing questions Pinarayi came up with. “Weren’t Sangh Parivar people appointed intentionally to various posts at Thiruvananthapuram airport to facilitate gold smuggling? Wasn’t the direction of the probe changed when it was pointing towards your own people? Wasn’t it to derail the probe that officials including Joint Commissioner of Customs were transferred overnight? Has the person who sent the gold been questioned in eight months?” No one was surprised that no answers came.

Amit Shah has a well deserved toughman image. His portfolio gives him enormous powers. His record reinforces the impression that those who offend him would be sorry for it. That is why we hear no one challenging him or trying to confront him. That is also why Shah is often more aggressive than he needs to be. Where a grass-mower would do, he roars in like a JCB.

He should have known that Kerala is unlike other states. And also that Pinarayi Vijayan is unlike other chief ministers. If he had understood those basics, he would not have been exposed so badly in Thiruvananthapuram. Vijayan needed only a few words to show that the mighty Shah was no match to him. He said: “I have not been jailed for kidnapping... Your culture is not my culture.” Enough. Not another word was needed.

Pinarayi Vijayan would be a useful case-study for political leaders. He was a communist who would have got drowned in any other state; he survived in Kerala because communism is not feared there. Communism itself underwent some changes in Kerala and Vijayan evolved into a supra-party leader. He brought real, palpable progress to his state and its people. Once upon a time only communist cadre recognised his leadership. Now all of Kerala applauds him. Congress leaders continue to attack him, knowing that their bravery has little effect. Vijayan has won the approval of all. He will continue as the head of government.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pinarayi Vijayan Kerala Elections 2021 Kerala assembly elections LDF Kerala polls Kerala Elections Kerala Polls 2021
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Deboard passengers not adhering to Covid: DGCA tells airlines
A health worker prepares to administer COVISHIELD vaccine to an elderly man at a government hospital in Noida. (Photo | AP)
With over 20 lakh doses, India records highest single-day COVID-19 vaccinations
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Almost 90 per cent of cases in Mumbai from high-rises
Janaki Anand with her family
Meet the little skating wonder from Kerala who went viral on internet

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Toxic foam floats on Yamuna river. (File photo| ANI)
Watch | Delhi Pollution: Yamuna river covered in toxic foam
India records 25,320 fresh COVID-19 cases, biggest single-day jump in 84 days
Gallery
BJP state general secretary K Surendran waving BJP has announced candidates in the 115 seats the party is contesting in Kerala with state president K Surendran contesting in two constituencies. Here are 10 contenders who are among the party's best bets to increase their tally in the assembly. (Photo | BP Deepu, EPS)
Kerala assembly elections: BJP candidate list released, Metroman E Sreedharan, Suresh Gopi named among others 
A man takes a picture of his parents posing at C V Raman General Hospital in Bengaluru, after they get their vaccine shot. (Photo | Shriram B N, EPS)
Women's Day vibes to poll campaign heat, here are the best pictures of the week
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp