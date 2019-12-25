Home Opinions Editorials

Sorry tale of tiger conservation in odisha

The decision of the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) to suspend the repopulation project at Satkosia Tiger Reserve is a telling commentary on the sorry state of the big cat in Odisha.

Published: 25th December 2019 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th December 2019 01:04 AM   |  A+A-

The decision of the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) to suspend the repopulation project at Satkosia Tiger Reserve is a telling commentary on the sorry state of the big cat in Odisha. Faced with the challenging task of tiger recovery, the state administration floundered. Of the three pairs of tigers that the Madhya Pradesh government had promised in what was India’s first interstate tiger relocation project, one pair arrived last year.

Four months after its release, the male perished due to a poacher’s snare while the female was released and recaptured after getting involved in a bloody conflict that led to the death of two villagers. Citing mismanagement and gross violation of its protocol, the apex body on tiger conservation suspended the ambitious programme last week and ordered the return of the tigress back to MP. It also had some stinging remarks for the Satkosia park management. In the 12 years since Satkosia was accorded tiger reserve status, the number of big cats have dwindled from 12 to almost zero.

Now it has blown its only chance of revival. The story of Satkosia mirrors the tale of tiger conservation in Odisha. Between 2006 and 2018, Tamil Nadu raised its tiger population from 76 to 224. During this period, Odisha’s numbers slumped from 45 to 28. A bureaucracy indifferent to the importance of tiger conservation is solely responsible for this mess.

For years, the Naveen Patnaik- led government has been in denial, inflating the numbers and resisting changing conservation needs. Even as other states with tigers have added new habitats and benefited immensely by aligning local communities with tiger tourism, Odisha has failed to read the writing on the wall. In 2008, the government had given inprinciple approval for according tiger reserve status to Sunabeda Wildlife Sanctuary in Nuapada district adjoining Chhattisgarh’s Udanti-Sitanadi habitat. It took another seven years to clear the formalities. Despite frequent reminders from NTCA, Sunabeda still awaits notification. This is Odisha’s tragedy.

Stay up to date on all the latest Editorials news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
When The New Indian Express asked a senior police officer how a detention centre that can house only 25 persons can accommodate all the detainees, he said on the condition of anonymity, “This place is ready for now. There are other places too which we are trying to zero in on. This place also has scope for expansion. We will build more rooms if necessary.” (Photo | EPS, Special Arrangement)
WATCH | No detention centre for illegal immigrants? This one is right near Bengaluru
WATCH | Palakkad man's Article 14 auto hogs limelight amidst CAA protests
Amid the ongoing protests over the Citizenship Act across the country, the Narendra Modi cabinet on Tuesday gave the green signal to a proposal to update the National Population Register. (File photo | PTI)
NPR explainer: All you need to know about the exhaustive database of Indian residents 
Notes from the underworld: Bengaluru ex-don comes out with 'The Gangster's Gita'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Meet Licypriya Kangujam-World’s youngest climate activist from India
CM B S Yediyurappa (File photo | EPS)
'Go back, go back': Karnataka CM Yediyurappa feels anti-CAA heat in Kerala
Gallery
People offer prayer at Annai Vailankkanni Shrine at Besant Nagar on the eve of Christmas on Wednesday. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Here's how India is ringing in Christmas 2019!
With the Centre in denial over the existence of detention centres to house illegal immigrants, what will happen to the one coming up in Bengaluru’s backyard? Karnataka’s first detention centre in Nelamangala taluk can house 25 people. (Photo | EPS, Special Arrangement)
Detention centre for illegal immigrants springs up near Bengaluru, local panchayat in the dark
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp