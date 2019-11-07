Home Opinions Editorials

Where can we hide when our privacy is violated?

When the news came, there was a touch of inevitability to it. More and more Indians are fleeing WhatsApp.

Published: 07th November 2019 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th November 2019 02:01 AM   |  A+A-

When the news came, there was a touch of inevitability to it. More and more Indians are fleeing WhatsApp. The messaging app had become a household phenomenon here—some would say a menace—even before Facebook acquired it in early 2014. No wonder it paid a humongous $19.3 billion for it. 

Long constrained by plain-vanilla text messaging, India felt almost collectively liberated by this new toy on their smartphone that allowed them to send and receive images, videos and a new item of consumption: memes. The sheer explosion of flower-bedecked “good morning” memes initially seemed an innocuous botheration when families strewn apart could be in touch. A sinister edge was soon visible, however, as talk turned to how collective forwards of politically loaded (often fake) ‘news’ was beginning to influence elections and cause lynchings. The 2014 election results, analysts said, had come more on the back of this parallel network than mainstream media—India is, after all, WhatsApp’s largest market, with 200-300 million active users, and the BJP had thus penetrated deep into rural India. 

Now, we have reached the next level of fear. Facebook was already facing angry questions over its cavalier and motivated privacy rules: take the recent grilling of Mark Zuckerberg by US lawmaker Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. FB has now announced that it is suing Israeli cyber intelligence firm NSO for hacking into its (apparently end-to-end encrypted) messaging app with a spyware. As many as 1,400 Indians, including lawyers, activists, defence journalists and politicians, were targeted.

NSO, headquartered in Herzilulya, near Tel Aviv, has moved to an undisclosed location. But where can citizens hide when their privacy is violated? For now, competing apps like Signal and Telegram, it seems. FB’s action is belated: WhatsApp downloads have dipped by 80%. The rest of the battle is up to our institutions and civil society, or what’s left of it.

Stay up to date on all the latest Editorials news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Indian-American Ghazala Hashmi, a former community college professor. | (Photo | AP)
Four Indian Americans win US state, local elections
Sher Khan. (Photo |ANI)
This 8-feet tall Afghan cricket fan struggles to find place to stay in Lucknow
For representational purposes.
If you walk for just 15 more minutes daily, you can help boost economy! Here's how
Qatar Airways aircraft (File | AP)
Have no interest in Air India, may buy stake in IndiGo: Qatar Airways CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
Gallery
A beautiful veil of snow painted entire Kashmir white as the Valley received season's first snowfall on Thursday. (Photo|AP )
Firdaus | Snow paints conflict-torn Kashmir white
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp