STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Opinions Editorials

Coronavirus: Not out of the woods yet, but fight is yielding results

On the cusp between two lockdowns—one set to be over and another about to be announced—the fight against Covid-19 does not seem entirely insurmountable.

Published: 14th April 2020 01:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th April 2020 09:44 AM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

On the cusp between two lockdowns—one set to be over and another about to be announced—the fight against Covid-19 does not seem entirely insurmountable. On two distinct parameters, the spread of positive cases appears to have plateaued.

It does not mean we are out of the woods. What it does indicate is that, depending on how the next two weeks go, India could be breathing a bit easy. The virus or the threat from it will not disappear. But the chain of its reproduction could be broken. Kerala, one of the earliest states to be hit, has for now conquered the curve.

FOLOW LIVE CORONAVIRUS UPDATES HERE

Karnataka, which registered the first Covid-19 death, has managed to bring its count below the national average. Telangana, from where Delhi’s Tablighi Jamaat fiasco was detected, and which bore some of the brunt, has shown a linear graph. Yes, Maharashtra is still exponential and Madhya Pradesh may be sitting on a timebomb. But overall, ICMR’s containment plan seems to be yielding results—still a blip, but a slowdown nonetheless. India’s public health infrastructure has shown some shock absorption capability.

Its spread may not be adequate but there are some bright minds at work for sure in India’s public health sector. Countries with much better infrastructure are struggling to cope, in the absence of proper public health planning. Our government-run health sector may yet see us through the darkest tunnel in human history. The Indian lockdown, ranked as the severest in the world, has to now be matched with a stimulus that saves livelihoods along with lives.

Lest the cure for it causes more damage than Covid-19 itself. From farmers to unorganised labour to MSMEs to small-time traders to big business, every single element has been impacted by the virus. Balance will have to be restored somewhere down the line. Economic activities too cannot be made to gasp for breath, beyond a point.

Stay up to date on all the latest Editorials news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
COVID19 Coronavirus lockdown Kerala
Coronavirus
Dr Srinath Reddy. (File | EPS)
COVID-19 cases in India may peak by April end if current trend continues: Dr Srinath Reddy
PM Modi addresses nation. (Photo | Twitter)
Here are PM Modi's 7 key measures to beat coronavirus
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath with The New Indian Express Group Editorial Director Prabhu Chawla (Photo | EPS)
Sacchi Baat: How these 10 Indian Chief Ministers turned into corona warriors
A recovered COVID-19 patient who has passed his 14-day quarantine, donates plasma in the city's blood center in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province. (Photo | AP)
Cure for COVID-19? Here's all you need to know about blood plasma therapy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
"I’m indebted to healthcare workers for their selfless service": COVID-19 survivor from Erode
We just want to go home: Helpless migrant workers crowd at Mumbai station
Gallery
Lockdown extension: Prime Minister Modi suggests seven-point anti-coronavirus strategy to citizens in Tuesday's address
CAMBODIAN GENOCIDE (1975): The communist-backed Khmer Rouge rule under the leadership of Pol Pot was responsible for the genocide of nearly two million Cambodians in four years. The regime forcefully relocated city dwellers to labour camps in the countrys
101 years of Jallianwala Bagh massacre: Five other genocides, mass killings in history to know about
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp