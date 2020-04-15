STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Opinions Editorials

Taking care of our sanitation workers during COVID-19 times

Among the front-line workers battling the virus in India are doctors, nurses and other medical professionals.

Published: 15th April 2020 01:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th April 2020 07:53 AM   |  A+A-

Spraying sanitation chemical at Ram koti in Hyderabad on Friday during lockdown till April 14th in view of coronavirus.

For representational purposes (Photo | Vinay Madapur/EPS)

As states across India work to contain the spread of COVID-19, there have been instances in which people have tried to honour their local sanitary workers and cleaners by garlanding them or doing paada pujas. These are undoubtedly moving gestures and show civil society’s recognition of the risk these workers undertake in their jobs on a daily basis, but they are not enough. Among the front-line workers battling the virus in India are doctors, nurses and other medical professionals.

However, sanitary workers—both at government hospitals and employed by local bodies—are among the most vulnerable of these frontline workers, most likely to come from historically oppressed communities, and also with the least job security and benefits as government bodies look to outsource such tasks to private firms.

In Tamil Nadu, at least one sanitary worker has been afflicted with COVID-19 so far. But a pandemic is only one of the many risks they face on a daily basis. In cities where garbage segregation is poor, they have been forced to separate waste by hand, equipped with little in the way of safety gear. Workers employed on contract basis do not have access to paid leave, pension or health benefits.

Their salary can be half of what permanent workers are paid and are often delayed. Contract workers are also less able to save and secure the future of their kids. Yet, in virtually every crisis—natural disasters or pandemic— it is they who are at the forefront of restoring normalcy at great personal risk. Praising them as heroes without recognising the structural inequities that force them into such roles glosses over the systemic overhaul required to better their lives.

When the pandemic ends, it is essential that civil society and governments remember their work, the risk at which it was undertaken, and how poorly prepared and compensated they are. The governments must ensure their job security with reasonable wages and benefits that allow for social mobility, and civil society should pressure governments to make sure this is done.

Stay up to date on all the latest Editorials news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID-19 India Lockdown
Coronavirus
For representational purposes
Unmasked: Cotton fabric cannot stop corona, warn experts
Image for representational purpose only
Inflation awaits us after lockdown: Prof Deshpande of Institute for Social and Economic Change
Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday had announced that the lockdown across the country will be extended till May 3 to fight the coronavirus pandemic. The new set out guidelines that were later brought out by the Centre now allows various economic activities to
Lockdown extension: Fresh relaxation of services that interests common man
The bat-man connection: Will it help or hurt us?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Modi wearing a gamcha during his address to the country. (Photo | Twitter)
Lockdown 2.0 Guidelines: All you need to know
Image for representational purpose only
After lockdown ends, inflation awaits us: Prof Deshpande, Institute for Social and Economic Change
Gallery
Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday had announced that the lockdown across the country will be extended till May 3 to fight the coronavirus pandemic. The new set out guidelines that were later brought out by the Centre now allows various economic activities to
Coronavirus lockdown extension: Electricians to mechanics, here are fresh relaxation of services, activities that common citizens should know about
'The jingoist nation and nationalism have got weaponised by the political class to destroy dissent and polarize people. The mass frenzy has accomplished complete derationalization and inversion of meanings where destroyers of the nation become deshbhakts
Elgar Parishad case: Anand Teltumbde writes an open letter to people of India before NIA arrest; notable parts you don't want to miss
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp