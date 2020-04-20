STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Sports behind closed doors

As the world anxiously awaits a return to normalcy, a few things are getting clearer by the day.

As the world anxiously awaits a return to normalcy, a few things are getting clearer by the day. Even when the COVID-19 outbreak comes under control, many activities will take time to resume. Authorities the world over will be particularly concerned about events involving mass movement and gathering. The tourism industry will probably be the last to reopen. Sports too won’t be the same immediately. Specialists in infectious diseases in India and elsewhere have cautioned against crowds in stadia, theatres and malls, due to the risk of transmission that will remain for a while after restrictions on movement are eventually relaxed.

As far as the sports industry goes, one has to wait. When it starts, the action may have to take place behind closed doors. Disciplines with less physical contact between participants and those that don’t attract spectators will not be affected as much. Events with a big following, like the European football leagues or American basketball, have to wait to see spectators in the stands. In the Indian context, this will hit the Indian Premier League (IPL), along with competitions like Indian Super League football and others to a lesser extent. Normally, cricket in India is inseparable from crowded venues. Maintaining social distancing and providing masks for thousands is a logistical improbability in an event like IPL, which features 60 matches played in eight to 10 cities. There is no certainty that public safety norms will be followed in the frenzied atmosphere.

Empty stands will not affect business significantly. Money from ticket sales is a minor part of profits in modern sport, which thrives on TV rights, advertising and sponsorship. Even if spectators do not come to the stadium, the craze to watch IPL on TV and digital platforms will make it business as usual for the broadcasters, BCCI, franchises, viewers and most other stakeholders. It will still be odd, as the sport is meant for public consumption and spectators to add to the atmosphere by their presence. But at least for some time, safety requirements must be the priority.

