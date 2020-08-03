STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Opinions Editorials

Irulas and education for underprivileged

A  debate rages on over the National Education Policy and the conspicuous near-absence of the word caste in the policy document.

Published: 03rd August 2020 07:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd August 2020 07:47 AM   |  A+A-

school bag, students, girl student, group, uniform, schools

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

A  debate rages on over the National Education Policy and the conspicuous near-absence of the word caste in the policy document. It is at this juncture that a teenage girl from Tamil Nadu has rekindled the debate on social versus economic deprivation.

Dhanalakshmi is a tribal girl belonging to the Irula community. Her repeated attempts to secure a community certificate—so that she can get a college education—have hit a wall. While the right to education has been guaranteed by the Constitution to Scheduled Tribes, one of the most disadvantaged groups, the system, more often than not, ensures they do not get access to that right.

Even if the parents have community certificates, an Irula child can secure one for herself only if she manages to convince a team of anthropologists that she, indeed, is a tribal child. There are reports galore of these children being asked to catch rats and snakes to prove they are tribals.

Access to education—the greatest social equaliser—is still dependent on adherence to deeply-entrenched caste practices for these tribal students. Naturally, Dhanalakshmi had to fight to get a certificate. When she was summoned for an inquiry, a group of men from dominant castes gathered outside the RDO and asked her to withdraw her demand. When she refused, she was attacked.

To put things in perspective, the new education policy is coming at a time when tribal girls seeking a higher education and better future continue to be assaulted by men of dominant castes. It comes at a time when some people from other castes bribe and cheat to obtain community certificates, denying the privilege to the real beneficiaries.

It is high time that the discourse over caste-based reservations is tweaked to make the public understand that the policy is not about disincentivising a merit-based system, but about incentivising education for those who cannot afford it, through scholarships and stipends. Our previous experiments have failed to deliver social justice to the most downtrodden effectively. The new education policy has to fix that.

Stay up to date on all the latest Editorials news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
National Education Policy Underprivileged
India Matters
A view of deserted roads near Dharavi during the lockdown. (File Photo | PTI)
Cities need to follow Dharavi model to fight COVID: Epidemiologist Dr Giridhara R Babu
People affected by the coronavirus economic downturn line up to receive food parcels in Pretoria, South Africa. (File | AP)
Expect lengthy pandemic: WHO
Madhya Pradesh High Court (Photo | PTI)
Celebrate Rakhi, promise to protect complainant: MP HC's bail conditions for man who molested neighbour
Dr Madhu, making and mailing rakhie for corona warriors in Rohtas.(Photo| EPS)
Women in Bihar make hundreds of rakhis to honour COVID warriors on Raksha Bandhan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Relatives of a hooch tragedy victim get emotional in Tarn Taran on Sunday. (Photo | PTI)
Punjab Hooch Tragedy: Over 100 people die due to consumption of spurious liquor
Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Will recover and be back soon: Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa on COVID19
Gallery
India's talismanic skipper, who has been iconic in the recent rise of football's popularity in the subcontinent, turns 36 today. The Bengaluru FC spearhead scaled heights that no other Indian footballer could dream of over a career lasting more than 15 ye
O Captain my Captain!: Seven facts about birthday boy Sunil Chhetri that make every Indian proud
Juventus crashed to their second consecutive defeat as the Serie A champions finished their season with a 3-1 home loss against Roma on Saturday, days before their Champions League campaign resumes. However, they lifted the league trophy as the game was inconsequential in the big picture. IN PIC: Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo, right, and goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon hold the Serie A trophy. (Photo | AP)
Best pictures as Cristiano Ronaldo lifts first Serie A with Juventus 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp