Not the time for politics in Andhra Pradesh

The pros and cons of Amaravati and the three capitals have been debated extensively amid protests and a political drama of sorts in the legislature.

Published: 08th August 2020 07:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th August 2020 07:21 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy holds a review meeting on ROFR at his camp office in Tadepalli on Friday

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy holds a review meeting on ROFR at his camp office in Tadepalli on Friday | Express

The Jagan Mohan Reddy government has taken several contentious decisions, none more so than three capitals for the state—executive in Vizag, legislative in Amaravati and judicial in Kurnool. With Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan giving the nod to the AP Decentralisation and Inclusive Development of All Regions Act and the Capital Region Development Authority (Repeal) Act, the executive decision has been taken to its logical conclusion. Nonetheless, it is not yet a fait accompli.

The brain behind the Rs 1.09 lakh crore dream capital Amaravati, TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu, farmers who have given up their land for it and a few others have pinned their hopes on the judiciary in the belief that it will vindicate their stand—that a government is duty-bound to honour its commitments irrespective of the party in power.

The pros and cons of Amaravati and the three capitals have been debated extensively amid protests and a political drama of sorts in the legislature. For the record, the government says it abides by the agreement entered into with the farmers, that it will develop the region as promised and has also extended payment of annuity by five years. The moot question is whether it is compensation enough for the loss of their fertile land and assured dream of prized real estate in a new capital.

This will, perhaps, be the critical issue on which the legal battle will be fought. Despite its far-reaching implications, the issue hasn’t till date ignited regional passions nor has it become an emotive issue except, of course, in the Amaravati region since the farmers there are the first casualty of the three capital move. None other Naidu himself admitted it when he announced he would try to create awareness among the people.

The people want development and employment opportunities, hit hard as they are by the Covid-induced economic contraction. A dream capital is the last thing on their minds and neither is it feasible under the circumstances. Therein lies a lesson for Naidu. Instead of instigating the people to ‘revolt’, he ought to bat for the farmers to secure them a better deal.

