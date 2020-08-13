STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Opinions Editorials

Floods, landslides and the need to prioritise governance

In Kerala, the urbanised outskirts of a quaint little small town like Thrissur were under water. Natural drainage systems had been harmed.

Published: 13th August 2020 05:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th August 2020 05:26 AM   |  A+A-

Rescue workers search for the missing bodies in Pettimudi stream, some 4km away from the landslide site, on Wednesday

Since floods are an annual occurrence in many parts of the country, a degree of administrative professionalism may not be a bad thing to wish for. Urban, peri-urban and rural Kerala and Karnataka have been witnessing large-scale, devastating floods for the last three years in particular. Not the kind of deluge that Assam and Bihar witness, where the cause may not entirely lie within the Indian territorial bounds.

That too can be addressed: the recurrence of debilitating floods can be averted, as former prime minister Deve Gowda pointed out in an interview to this newspaper, citing a blueprint he had drawn up some three decades ago. Controlling the annual flooding in the two southern states, Kerala and Karnataka, would require lesser planning. Interstate coordination between Karnataka and Maharashtra too can certainly help, just as unbridled, unplanned mushrooming of tourism enterprises can be controlled.

Entire districts of these two states, including pristine parts of the Western Ghats, are being mercilessly deforested to put up ‘weekend resorts’. Such is the scale of exploitation that, in the 2019 floods, entire plantations and hills were swept away. In Kerala, the urbanised outskirts of a quaint little small town like Thrissur were under water. Natural drainage systems had been harmed. 

This time, massive landslides in both states have claimed human lives. Those who face the brunt of man-made disasters are never the authors and perpetrators of unplanned development and greed. Not to speak of riots and other forms of violence, which Bengaluru witnessed recently.

Repeated reminders that the need to be humane is rather urgent seem to be going unheeded. More than ever before, governments need to prioritise governance—there was a time when you thought this would have been a self-evident fact. If a democracy brings about regimes that claim to be representatives of the people, the least they could do is check back on what their primary responsibilities are supposed to be.

Stay up to date on all the latest Editorials news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Floods landslides monsoon
India Matters
Karnataka Tourism minister CT Ravi (Photo | EPS)
Will recover losses from rioters like UP did, says Karnataka minister
Joe Biden (left) and Kamala Harris (right) (File Photo | AP)
Kamala Harris: The girl who strolled on Chennai's Elliot's beach may soon be US VP
Vaccine against the coronavirus disease, developed by Russia's Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology. (Photo | AFP)
Amid arrival of Sputnik V, expert panel asks states not to procure COVID-19 vaccine separately
Representational Image. (Photo | AFP)
Use of smartphones for productivity increases 120 per cent

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Democratic Vice President candidate Kamala Harris (Photo | AP)
Kamala Harris says US experiencing 'moral reckoning' with racism
Businessman Shrinivas Gupta, two daughter with Madhavi’s statue.
Late wife of Karnataka man comes to life as statue for house-warming ceremony
Gallery
Erstwhile Soviet Russia left behind an enormous footprint in the field of astronomy and space travel. Laika, Sputnik and Yuri Gagarin are among the country's several achievements in the field. With President Putin claiming to have developed the world's fi
Russia did it first: Sans space and vaccine, best inventions by Russians to know about
On the day rains ravaged many parts of Kerala, another tragedy happened when the Air India Express flight skidded off the runway while landing in bad weather at Kozhikode International Airport. At least 18 persons including the pilots died and over 40 gr
Kozhikode tragedy: Air India Express flight crash lands leaving at least 18 dead, over 40 grievously injured
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp