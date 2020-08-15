STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Opinions Editorials

Apex court’s image cannot be lowered by a few tweets

The second question flows from the general belief that the Supreme Court is the last resort for citizens who seek to guard the values of the Constitution.

Published: 15th August 2020 07:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th August 2020 07:49 AM   |  A+A-

Supreme Court

Supreme Court (File Photo | PTI)

On the eve of the 74th Independence Day, the Supreme Court of India reignited a longstanding debate by holding senior advocate Prashant Bhushan guilty of contempt for his recent comments on the state of judiciary in the country.

The crux of the SC’s observations is as follows: (a) the allegations were made against a judge as a judge and not as an individual and, therefore, would have an adverse effect on the administration of justice; and (b) it was part of a calculated attempt to obstruct or destroy the judicial process.

Two questions arise from the order. The larger question is the relevance of an archaic law like this in a democratic set-up, because it brings into play the overriding right of freedom of expression guaranteed in the Constitution.

The second question flows from the general belief that the Supreme Court is the last resort for citizens who seek to guard the values of the Constitution.

Our Constitution has given us a noble institution in the form of the Supreme Court to protect citizens from the excesses of either the Executive or the Legislature. But aberrations do occur and it is more than likely that there could be flaws and shortcomings even in the functioning of the judicature. Public criticism, then, is the only option left for course correction.

We would like to quote here what Justice V R Krishna Iyer said in 1977 in a case involving a publication in Indian Express: “Personal protection of a libeled judge and obstruction of public justice and community’s confidence is a great process. The former is not contempt, the latter is, although overlapping spaces abound.”

The SC, in our view, is not an institution whose image can be lowered by a few tweets or comments by any individual, irrespective of their standing.

Lord Denning recorded what Lord Shawcross said about one of his judgments: “Denning is an Ass.”

The Times (of London) published it but Lord Denning, one of the best judges of the Commonwealth, declined to take contempt action because his view was that he should disprove it not by contempt proceedings but by means of performance.

My Lords, we believe the same logic applies to Your Honour as well.

Stay up to date on all the latest Editorials news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Supreme Court Prashant Bhushan Defamation Cases
India Matters
For representational purposes
Trump administration allows certain exemptions in H-1B, L-1 travel ban
File picture of a Kochi Corporation worker spraying disinfectant inside a school in the city Express
Daily Covid cases cross 1,500-mark, Kerala expects September peak
Ayodhya Ram Temple site. (File Photo | AFP)
After Ram Mandir, now Hindus back construction of Ayodhya mosque
Reliance Industries Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani (File Photo | PTI)
Reliance likely to acquire TikTok in India for $5 billion

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the nation during the 74th Independence Day celebrations. (Photo | PTI)
Elections in J&K after completion of delimitation exercise: PM Modi
Independence Day 2020: American singer Mary Millben’s rendition of National Anthem enthral Indians
Gallery
Lionel Messi was supposed to win it alone, the Argentinian charged with somehow masking the failings of an entire club against the most formidable team in Europe. It was a desperate hope, swiftly dashed by a ruthless Bayern Munich side, whose demolition exposed Barcelona's ageing team for what Messi has been saying all along: they are simply not good enough. (Photo | AP)
End of an era! What awaits Lionel Messi's Barcelona as Lisbon humiliation makes downfall complete
Braving coronavirus fear, TNIE lensman Shiba Prasad Sahu has captured the lives of people. and that journey continued even after his encounter with the deadly virus, when he shot with his mobile camera giving us a closer view of what happens in a COVID-19
Take a look at these pictures to get an idea about life inside a COVID ward in Chennai
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp