STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Opinions Editorials

Dhoni retires, legacy to live on

In Test matches, his records are impressive but not larger than life, as they are in the limited-over varieties.

Published: 18th August 2020 06:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th August 2020 06:22 AM   |  A+A-

Mahendra Singh Dhoni pulls up the stumps. (Photo | AFP)

the impact Dhoni made has the potential to motivate future generations. (Photo | AFP)

His Test career ended over five years ago. His future in limited-over cricket was not going to get much longer. It had been 13 months since he made his last appearance in India colours. Yet Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s retirement from international cricket still saw an outpouring of emotions. A nation smarting under the onslaught of a viral outbreak came together to shower admiration, respect and love for a cricketer, who will be remembered for many reasons. India’s most successful captain in Tests and ODIs, the only captain in the world to win all ICC titles, batsman who forced the coinage of the term ‘best finisher’ in ODIs and a mega successful brand in the endorsements industry with a biopic in his name—he scaled many peaks.

Way behind his illustrious teammates purely in terms of talent and not exposed to systematic or advanced coaching in his formative years in Ranchi, Dhoni’s rise was a journey against the odds. Confronting him along with the opposition was decades of belief that star cricketers come only from big cities. Not that players from the backwaters did not play for India before Dhoni, but they remained peripheral characters far away from stardom. After Dhoni, players from these places are a different lot, confident of taking on the world. This reality often gets lost under the spotlight if you look at the Indian team. But look at domestic cricket and you will find that the hegemony of big teams is gone. That this transition took place during Dhoni’s time is not a coincidence. He broke stereotypes and inspired thousands to do likewise.

That is why Dhoni cannot be evaluated in terms of his cricketing deeds alone. Sticking strictly to cricket, his greatness was limited to the shorter versions. In Test matches, his records are impressive but not larger than life, as they are in the limited-over varieties. But the impact he made has the potential to motivate future generations. As long as a child picks up a bat in some far-flung corner of Chhattisgarh or Pondicherry and advertisers keep opening their purses for cricket in the times of pandemic, it will have something to do with Dhoni and his legacy.

Stay up to date on all the latest Editorials news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Mahendra Singh Dhoni Retirement
India Matters
40 per cent of all ministers educated only up to school
The water level in the Godavari is likely to cross the 57-feet mark on Sunday. (Photo | EPS)
Godavari crosses third-warning level at Bhadrachalam
Mukesh Ambani, chairman and managing director of Reliance Industries. (Photo | PTI)
Reliance Industries in talks to acquire Urban Ladder, Milkbasket: Report
Shaheen Bagh social activist Shahzad Ali is BJP's new inductee. Some though have questioned the legitimacy of Ali’s role in the movement. (Photo | ANI)
People of minority community from Shaheen Bagh join BJP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Venkatesh showing the pathetic state of the bridge at his native Hirerayanakunte in Raichur. (Photo| EPS)
Karnataka Rains: Ambulance boy says Raichur bridge still awaits repair
Heavy rainfall led to flooding of homes in Belagavi district’s Annapoorneshwari Nagar | Ashishkrishna HP
Karnataka Rains: Homes in Belagavi inundated, life comes to a standstill
Gallery
This is how heavy rainfall and floods have caused havoc in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana while Godavari river's water levels continue to rise at an alarming rate. (Express photos by S Senbagapandiyan and by special arrangement)
Here is how torrential rains, floods have caused havoc in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana
This is how top Indian cricketers reacted to former captain MS Dhoni's decision to retire from international cricket. (Photos | AP, AFP)
'No words will ever be enough': Virat Kohli to Rishabh Pant, Indian cricketers hail retiring MS Dhoni on Twitter
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp