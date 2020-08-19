STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
The perils of vaccine nationalism

In human history, smallpox is the only disease that science has managed to eradicate till date.

Image for representational purpose

In human history, smallpox is the only disease that science has managed to eradicate till date. Every other major illness was brought under control through a strict regimen of vaccination, as in the case of polio. Now, for Covid-19, around 150 vaccine candidates are under different stages of trial around the world, including three from India. Scientists have made it clear that lockdowns and restrictions are mere temporary efforts. In the long run, herd immunity—developed through vaccination—is the only solution. But challenges to achieving that are many. For starters, scientists have warned against ‘vaccine nationalism’.

As during the space race in the Cold War era, countries are rushing at breakneck speed to bring out a vaccine to contain Covid. The irony of the situation is completely lost on Russian policymakers, who have named their vaccine ‘Sputnik’. To win the race, international news agency Bloomberg reports that Russian authorities have decided to approve the vaccine even before crucial tests to ascertain its safety and efficacy were conducted. Noted infectious diseases specialist Paul Offit feels Russia’s recklessness could encourage more countries to follow suit. It does not help that the US has named its vaccine production efforts ‘Mission Warp Speed’. 

For India, the bigger problem would be ensuring equitable access to the vaccine once one hits the market. Number predictions suggest that India would have the most number of Covid cases by early 2021. And unlike in the case of pulse polio, the sheer number of Covid vaccines needed to keep India safe will be mind-boggling. The production, logistics and distribution chains have to work seamlessly to ensure that the loss of lives is minimised. The greater challenge would be the finances.

The government will have to provide free vaccination for the poor. But where will the money come from for such large quantities, especially when state treasuries are battered by successive lockdowns? Indian policymakers have their task cut out. Even as vaccine production is underway, states and the Centre must begin work on putting together a system for effective vaccine delivery to cover the maximum number of people. 
 

