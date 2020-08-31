STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Need plan to tackle post-COVID-19 complications

Patients have been sharing details of such symptoms for a few months now and the scientific community has been studying them.

coronavirus, PPE, COVID 19

The pandemic has thrown the world into disarray. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

Every day brings new information about the SARS-CoV-2 virus and Covid-19, the disease it causes. It has now become clear that the illness has long-term effects in some patients. These include permanent lung damage, fatigue, intermittent fevers, dyspnea and even neurological symptoms such as brain fog and confusion.

Patients have been sharing details of such symptoms for a few months now and the scientific community has been studying them. India has its own plans to study the phenomenon while states such as TN have started opening post-Covid clinics to track patient well-being after their discharge. These are welcome and necessary initiatives. 

Alongside these clinics, it is imperative that states document these cases and share the data for the benefit of researchers. This will be helpful to plan interventions and treatment of newer patients, while also helping policymakers and scientists map the social and economic impacts of such long-term effects.

For instance, should or can a person be quarantined if they experience fevers for months after discharge? How can social support—from employers and government agencies—be made available for a person who may need over two weeks to recover and return to work? These are questions for which answers must be found, sooner rather than later. Similarly, information about these findings must be communicated with the public; patients, at the time of discharge, must be educated about any lingering symptoms.

Rehabilitation, too, especially for those who suffer lung damage, must become a regular part of a patient’s treatment plan. As the data becomes available, governments in India must go beyond announcing new cases, deaths and discharges and also share information of how many ‘recovered’ patients are suffering from what some are calling long Covid. 

The pandemic has thrown the world into disarray. To avoid being caught off-guard again, India must start planning for the reality that for too many people, recovery from Covid will not be a two-week affair. The state and society must prepare to give care and support to those who may endure long-term—or even lifelong—conditions caused by the coronavirus.

