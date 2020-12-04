STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Opinions Editorials

Why make a fuss over Kerala chit fund probe?  

Kerala finance minister T M Thomas Isaac is a troubled man these days, hounded by both his party and the opposition.

Published: 04th December 2020 07:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th December 2020 07:39 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala Finance minister TM Thomas Isaac. (Photo | B P Deepu, EPS)

Kerala Finance minister TM Thomas Isaac. (Photo | B P Deepu, EPS)

Kerala finance minister T M Thomas Isaac is a troubled man these days, hounded by both his party and the opposition. The economist-politician was first ticked off by the CPM and a few Cabinet colleagues, including the chief minister, for his open declaration of outrage at the vigilance scrutiny of Kerala State Financial Enterprises (KSFE), a public sector chit fund company under his department.

Next, he was asked by the Speaker to face the Assembly’s ethics and privileges committee after the opposition lodged a breach of privilege complaint against him for disclosing the details of a CAG audit of Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB), another financial institution under his ministry, before the report was tabled in the House. Needless to say, the opposition wants his ouster from the Cabinet, now more than ever.

Prima facie, he appears to have crossed the line with regard to the CAG report and will have to face the consequences. On the KSFE raids, his sense of frustration, especially at not being informed, is understandable, but not his public outburst. And of course, the choice of words could have been better. More importantly, by kicking up a fuss, he may have unwittingly acted against the interests of lakhs of investors. KSFE is a well-trusted institution with an investor base of more than 33 lakh and a turnover of over Rs 40,000 crore.

Irregularities in the organisation, if any, must be brought out and its affairs straightened. The apprehension is that the political storm surrounding the raids may hamper the probe and compromise its outcome. Political conspiracy theories apart, it is also said the raids were conducted based on information about certain wrongdoings, including money laundering. An earlier CAG report had pointed out some of the malpractices, but not much was done to address them.

The latest investigation too may not yield much, especially after the controversy it created. The CPM has already made it clear it no longer wants to discuss the issue. Financial institutions that deal with public money should always be open to scrutiny. The minister, instead of cribbing about the timing, motive and protocol, should have welcomed the probe and shown willingness to address the issues that could undermine the institution.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Gurumurthy column | Rajini's entry marks tectonic shift in Tamil Nadu politics
For representational purposes. (Photo | AP)
Covid vaccine to be first given to about one crore health workers: Centre
Ranjitsinh Disale with his parents when the prize was announced. (Photo | YouTube screengrab, Global Teacher Prize)
Maharashtra teacher Ranjitsinh Disale wins Global Teacher Prize 2020
The genetic component does play a role in determining height in populations, but it contributes less to height changes over time. (Photo | AFP)
How tall are people around the world? Here's what we know

Comments(1)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • a.k.sehanobis

    Don't try to influence Investigating Agencies.
    17 hours ago reply
IPL_2020
Videos
A farmer serves food to fellow farmers at Singhu border during their 'Delhi Chalo' protest against the Centre's new farm laws in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | How farmers shared their lunch during meeting with government
TRS supremo and CM K Chandrasekhar Rao addressing an election campaign meeting ahead of the GHMC elections at L.B. Stadium in Hyderabad on Saturday (Photo | Vinay Madapu)
GHMC Polls Results: TRS all set to retain control of Hyd civic body, impressive show by BJP
Gallery
Yahoo's 2020 Year in Review for India gives an idea of the year's top newsmakers and events, based on anonymised daily search habits of users. Check out Yahoo's list of 10 Most Searched Politicians in India in 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Narendra Modi to Rahul Gandhi: Check out Yahoo's list of 10 Most Searched Politicians in India in 2020
Shakhtar Donetsk beat Real Madrid 2-0 in the Champions League on Tuesday, leaving the 13-time European champion’s hopes of advancing hanging in the balance. Who is at blame as Zidane's team now stares at an embarrassing group-stage exit. Check out the pla
Real Madrid player ratings: Zidane's Los Blancos beaten 2-0 by Shakhtar in Champions League, who failed to deliver?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp