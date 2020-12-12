STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Dissing democracy is not the way to usher in change

The overwhelming opinion over the deadlock on the protest by farmers is that too much hubris rather than too much democracy is to blame for the crisis facing the government.

Published: 12th December 2020 07:22 AM

Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant

Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant (Photo | PTI)

If there is a common thread that runs through all the views by progressive commentators on the new farm laws, it is that the government could have brought in the far-reaching reforms in a better manner. They are agreed on the fact that the Centre ought to have held wide-ranging consultations with stakeholders, tried to build a consensus and then brought in the laws.

This perhaps could have avoided the predicament the government finds itself in currently. So amidst this, the comments by NITI Aayog chief executive Amitabh Kant that too much democracy in India has hampered big-ticket reforms is unfortunate and ill-founded to say the least. By blaming the system, Kant is only brushing aside and glossing over his own government’s shortcomings and failures.

The overwhelming opinion over the deadlock on the protest by farmers is that too much hubris rather than too much democracy is to blame for the crisis facing the government. Irrespective of the massive mandate the Centre enjoys in Parliament and the BJP’s seemingly unstoppable electoral juggernaut, accommodating contrarian views will only enhance the image of the government, not diminish it.

Dismissing opposing views also has shades of authoritarianism and one-party rule of the past. So is Kant suggesting a return to those days? Surely, India deserves better and none, including those in the government, would like the negative aspects of the past to be relived. 

When the country attained Independence, its founding fathers were firm that despite the many challenges of diversity, plurality and inequality, democracy was the best system for the country. And indeed it has been, however flawed it has worked in practice. It has served the country and its people well, with India becoming a democracy flag-bearer among developing countries. We should strengthen democracy and democratic institutions to usher in change, not weaken them by irresponsible actions and statements.
 

Comments

