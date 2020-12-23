STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Opinions Editorials

Lessons from IIT-M Covid cluster

Tamil Nadu has the fourth highest Covid-19 caseload in the country, after Maharashtra, Karnataka and Andhra, and the third highest death toll.

Published: 23rd December 2020 07:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd December 2020 07:40 AM   |  A+A-

IIT Madras canteen

Scene at IIT M canteen where some of the students are seen without masks. It is suspected that overcrowding at Himalayan mess was the reason for the Covid cluster. (Photo | Special Arrangement)

Tamil Nadu has the fourth highest Covid-19 caseload in the country, after Maharashtra, Karnataka and Andhra, and the third highest death toll. Yet, in the past two months, the number of fresh cases reported in the state have been on the decline. On Tuesday, for instance, the test positivity for the day was just 1.6%.

An aggressive testing strategy that relied exclusively on the gold standard of RT-PCR tests and daily fever camps in all cities can be credited for bringing the virus somewhat under control.  Yet, how easily such gains in a battle against a wily virus can be lost was seen from the emergence of a cluster of nearly 200 cases at the premier IIT-Madras campus last week.

While the state health department and city corporation swiftly stepped in and started testing all personnel on campus and in other colleges as well, a closer look at the cluster revealed that key messages were yet to be imbibed by many. A crowded indoor mess frequented by the students is believed to be the cause for the spread. For months now, experts have pointed out that poorly ventilated indoor spaces are where the virus is likely to spread most easily.

Further, a canteen increases the risk as people may need to remove their masks. Students have blamed the IIT management for lowering its guard after the initial months of the pandemic. However, the same can be said of the state and the general public. While the government has invested heavily in proactive testing and its hospitals save lives on a daily basis, contact tracing and quarantining of potential patients have slowed down.

Meanwhile, the state has continued to open up more spaces for public use, including colleges and public transport. Unfortunately this has not been accompanied by sufficient behaviour modification by the public, which may see the opening as a sign of less risk. 

With news of a newer strain of the virus spreading in the UK, it is imperative that the state refocuses on the basics—test, trace, isolate—while more aggressively educating the public on how the virus spreads and how to stay safe. With vaccines arriving soon, an end to the pandemic might be in sight. But with an eye on the horizon, governments and people must not lose sight of the dangers present today. 
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Kollywood actor Rajinikanth (Photo | EPS)
Annaatthe crew members test Covid positive, Rajinikanth may go into self-quarantine 
A health worker collects samples in Gandhinagar in Bengaluru on Tuesday. (Photo| Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Karnataka CM makes U-turn, imposes night curfew across state till January 2
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
UK strain unlikely to affect efficacy of Covid vaccines: Scientists
Representational Image. (File | AP)
Covid immunity lasts at least 8 months, hope for longevity of vaccinations: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The body of Sister Abhaya, a resident of the Pius X Convent in Kottayam, was found in the well of the convent compound on March 27, 1992.
Sister Abhaya Murder Case: Life sentence for Fr Thomas Kottoor, Sister Sephy
In this November 6, 2020, a resident walking through a flooded street looks back at storm damage caused by Hurricane Eta in Planeta, Honduras. As Eta moved back over Caribbean waters, governments in Central America worked to tally the displaced and dead, and recover bodies from landslides and flooding that claimed dozens of lives from Guatemala to Panama. This year has seen record Atlantic hurricanes and western wildfires, devastating floods in Asia and Africa and a hot, melting Arctic. It's not just been a disastrous year, but a year of disasters. (Photo | AP)
The stormy and fiery 2020: When climate disasters wouldn't stop
Gallery
OTT brought its own storytelling culture and, in turn, a new set of actors who would fit into such stories. Let us take a look at the actors who made their presence felt, and continue to stay alive in the minds of the audience, primarily owing to their work in the OTT space this year.
Sushmita Sen to Pankaj Tripathi: Bollywood stars who shone on OTT in 2020
From plagiarism controversy to Grammy snubs to glorious wins and big records, and from weddings to publicity stunts the Indian as well international music industries saw several incidents that grabbed eyeballs in 2020. Here's a rewind.
Mega newsmakers from the world of music in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp