Home Opinions Editorials

Condolences not enough in odisha

On January 29, a bus fell off a bridge in the same district killing nine people.

Published: 11th February 2020 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th February 2020 01:06 AM   |  A+A-

The life of a common, faceless Odia seems to be dispensable. It also comes very cheap, worth about `2 lakh. That’s the ex gratia the Odisha government announced for the next of kin of each of the 10 people who were electrocuted when the bus they boarded came in contact with a 11 KV supply line in Ganjam district on Sunday. All the passengers were on their way to a prewedding ritual when the vehicle brushed a live power cable dangling right on the road, leading to the fatal mishap. The state administration’s response has been cold and smacks of profound apathy.

The transport minister was quick to wash his department’s hands of any responsibility and blamed the energy department. A day later, the energy minister suspended four engineers. Measures including a sensitisation campaign to prevent such mishaps have now been taken up. Odisha was the first state to initiate power sector reforms in the country and the state government has spent hundreds of crores in the last 25 years. Hit by natural disasters with an alarming frequency, it has lost key energy infrastructure and invested more in restoration. But Sunday’s incident shows that even the man walking on the street is not safe. And the matter would likely die soon.

On January 29, a bus fell off a bridge in the same district killing nine people. A probe was ordered. A week earlier, five women labourers were mowed down by a speeding car in Sundargarh. It is now as good as forgotten. During 2019, over 5,300 people lost their lives in road accidents in the state. Most such incidents end with a simple inquiry, a gentle shuffle in the lower echelons of the administration where it does not rock the powers that be. This is not how it must pan out.

The masses who have voted this regime to power again and again must not get lip service in the name of sound governance. Condolences and notional compensation will not do. They deserve a serious and, more importantly, a responsive administration. That would be a real transformation for the Naveen Patnaik government.

Stay up to date on all the latest Editorials news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
For representational purposes
Social media abuzz with tabling of Uniform Civil Code Bill on Tuesday
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Chennai vehicles pollute nearly as much as Delhi's: CSE data
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
25-year-old accident victim's organs save 5 lives in Mumbai
The virus can spread person to person, though not nearly as easily as viruses such as measles or influenza. (Photo | AP)
All you need to know about China's deadly coronavirus

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Elections 2020: Silent Protest In Shaheen Bagh Amid Counting Of Votes
Shaheen Bagh effect? AAP’s Amanatullah Khan wins in Okhla constituency
Gallery
Rohini constituency sitting MLA and Leader of Opposition Vijender Gupta (C) defeated AAP's Rajesh Nama Bansiwala by a margin of 12,648 votes. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi polls: From Vijender Gupta to OP Sharma, meet the 8 BJP candidates who withstood the AAP sweep
India has produced some of the greatest batsmen to have step foot on the cricket pitch, now let us take a look at the top 13 run-getters for the 'Men in Blue' in ODIs.
Virat Kohli to MS Dhoni: Check out the all-time top 13 run-getters for India in ODIs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp