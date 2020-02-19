Hope male mindset does not block women in the army

The fact that the Supreme Court had to order that women in the army should be considered for permanent commission and command posts tells something about the mindset that prevails in the country even in this day and age. The Centre’s opposition to permanent commission for women was essentially on two counts: that physiologically women are less suited to lead men and that their efficiency would be affected by family compulsions. Both reflect a misogynist mindset that progressive armies the world over have long shelved. Most western armies have the same service conditions for both the genders, which mean women are allowed to serve just the way men do.

If found fit and meritorious, women are as eligible to command troops as their male counterparts and they can serve the defence forces until they become of pensionable age. The apex court’s judgment was, therefore, long overdue and should be welcomed by all. Women in India, shackled since ages because of customs and traditions, are increasingly playing the lead role in several fields that were long considered to be the exclusive domain of men. Mamata Banerjee and Mayawati are among the strongest satraps on the current political horizon. The reigning world champion in badminton from India is a woman, P V Sindhu. The deputy head of the World Health Organisation is also a woman from India, Dr Soumya Swaminathan. The list can go on.

But while the court has, theoretically, opened the door for a level playing field in the forces, it remains to be seen what happens in practice. It would be a travesty if the male mindset continues to block the rise of women, which is a possibility. We have seen the case of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes in central bureaucracy, where only a minuscule number is in top posts. Every year, 22.5% of SC/STs enter the civil services, yet only four of the 89 Secretaries in the Centre are from these communities. Only 11 of the 93 Additional Secretaries are SC/STs. This is partly due to discrimination, not lack of merit. Hope women in the army don’t meet the same fate.