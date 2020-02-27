Avoid blame game, restore peace in national capital

In the worst riots in the national capital since the anti-Sikh violence in 1984 that left about 3,000 people dead, at least 27 people have lost their lives in Delhi in the past three days. Despite heavy police deployment, the crowded colonies, roads and bylanes of northeast Delhi witnessed almost nonstop violence for three days. It all started on Saturday night when a group of people gathered near a metro station to stage a protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act. As the number of protesters increased, they blocked an arterial road in the area and sat in dharna.



On Sunday, pro-CAA protesters held a counter-demonstration in the vicinity, leading to violence between the two groups. But what started as a pro- and anti-CAA clash soon assumed communal colours, with rioters identifying their victims by their religious denomination. As the clashes continued, it spread to newer areas. But thankfully, after three days, the scale of the violence has somewhat ebbed. Tension is still high in the affected areas and reports suggest that food and essential items are in short supply.

The immediate requirement is to restore peace in the riot-hit areas. The wounds are deep and the chasm wide. In such a situation, it is incumbent upon all stakeholders both in the government and the opposition to exercise maximum restraint. Political one-upmanship and a blame game is not the need of the hour as there are thousands of innocent people, daily wagers and children who are unconnected with the clashes but are suffering because of the mindless acts of a few goons and rioters. It is easy to blame the authorities and the police for their alleged lapses. If reports are to be believed, the police did err as there was evidence of the rioters stockpiling weapons, stones and sticks to unleash terror. But they also displayed courage and restraint under extreme provocation. A video on social media showed a lone policeman attempting to calm down an enraged armed man even as the anti-social element fired eight rounds at his adversaries. All responsible people should learn from this cop and work for peace and amity.