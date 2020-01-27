Criticism over Periyar comments gives oxygen to Rajini's nascent party

By creating a fuss over superstar Rajinikanth’s reference to a shameful chapter of Tamil Nadu’s history, where Hindu deities were disrespected at a Dravidar Kazhagam (DK) procession in 1971, followers of its founder Periyar E V Ramasamy Naicker appear to have committed a self-goal. Rajini was paying homage to gutsy Tamil magazine Thuglak’s founder-editor Cho Ramaswamy at an event by recalling his decision to publish a stinging report with pictures on the Salem incident.

Periyarites immediately took offence, indulged in name-calling, questioned his knowledge, demanded proof and sought his apology.

Tons of archival material since dug out for fact-checking from multiple media houses, including the Express group and the DK’s official journal, validate the larger points made by Rajini.

That the 1971 procession, led by Periyar himself, had obscene images of Hindu gods and a cutout of Lord Ram, which was slippered and later burnt, is indisputable.

Despite advance alerts on the inflammatory nature of the procession, the state government of the day chose to remain passive, though CM M Karunanidhi at a later occasion termed the incident despicable.

Rajini stood his ground, saying, “Sorry, I will not say sorry,” which was seen as an early glimpse of the spiritual politics he intends to pursue.

The Salem episode had left the nation horrified. For, the message it conveyed was the licence to abuse Hindu sentiments with impunity.

While TN struggled to put up resistance, the incident gave a fillip to efforts at Hindu consolidation, especially in the Hindi heartland, and sowed the first seed of the Ayodhya movement.

In a way, it was as big a turning point as the Shah Bano case, which exposed the Congress to charges of religious appeasement.

While Periyar's contribution as a social reformer is well acknowledged, the Salem aberration cannot be overlooked.

Had Periyarites ignored Rajini’s comment, it would have easily been forgotten. By picking on him, they provided oxygen to the nascent party and helped define his political differentiator.