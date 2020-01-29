Home Opinions Editorials

Airport accident a cause for concern

The recent mishap at the Biju Patnaik International Airport in Bhubaneswar is a definite cause for worry.

Published: 29th January 2020 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th January 2020 07:45 AM   |  A+A-

The accident site at Biju Patnaik International Airport in Bhubaneswar on Saturday

The accident site at Biju Patnaik International Airport in Bhubaneswar on Saturday. (Photo| Biswanath Swain, EPS)

The recent mishap at the Biju Patnaik International Airport in Bhubaneswar is a definite cause for worry. The roof of an under-construction building to link two terminals of Odisha’s only international airport caved in while it was being cast on Friday night. The incident, which claimed the life of a worker at the site, has triggered huge outrage over the poor quality of work being carried out at an international airport that is looking to multiply operations and bring in more flyers.

Preliminary investigation has shown the agency that was awarded the project had been barred from taking up new ventures for slow pace of work last year. Of the four arrested in connection with the incident, two are senior executives of the Airports Authority of India and were mandated to supervise and ensure the quality of work, which definitely does not augur well. Airports are not just critical infrastructure, they are also like ambassadors of a country. Any question mark on the standard of their design and construction is a blot on the national agency that is in charge of such facilities used by millions of travellers from across the globe every year.

For Odisha, it comes as an embarrassment too. There have at least been half-a-dozen such mishaps related to major infrastructure in the last three years, beginning with the collapse of a flyover in the state capital followed by more such incidents concerning bridge projects. But it is not just in Odisha that such big structures are crashing. Not too long ago, West Bengal and Uttar Pradesh too reported major mishaps that caused far more damage to both life and property.

Such infrastructure usually involve hundreds of crores in spending from the state exchequer and attract big firms, some of which enjoy political patronage too. That is a key reason why some of them get away with shoddy work. Even as India looks to give a serious push to the infrastructure sector—key to its growth story—it must not suffer a setback due to lack of quality. It not only sends bad vibes from an economic superpower-to-be but more importantly endangers the lives of citizens. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Editorials news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Can no-mobile-phone phobia be the next epidemic to afflict us?
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Railways to adopt airlines' idea of banning unruly passengers
For representational purposes
Bangladeshi 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' seeks to reunite Indian man with parents
Badminton player Saina Nehwal with her sister Chandranshu joins BJP in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Ace badminton player Saina Nehwal, sister join BJP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Badminton player Saina Nehwal with her sister Chandranshu joins BJP in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Ace badminton player Saina Nehwal joins BJP
NAMMA METRO CHUGS ALONG, BUT SLOWLY: The Bengaluru Metro came closer to its longpromised ridership of 5 lakh commuters per day by clocking its highest-ever ridership of 4,83,103. The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation fare revenue crossed Rs 1 crore daily. The last train departure time has been extended to 12 am, and will be extended by 35 more minutes from January 1. Work related to Phase-II of Namma Metro continued throughout the year, with construction work taking place across the city. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Congested Bengaluru going the China way?
Gallery
With the novel coronavirus leading to over 100 fatalities in China, people need to be extra cautious while making their travel plans, be it an international conference abroad or a vacation. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus outbreak: Precautions you need to take while travelling
When he started playing football, Buffon was not a goalkeeper but a midfielder. Later, he gave the position in front of the post a shot as running around with the ball made him very tired. (Photo | AFP)
Gianluigi Buffon birthday: Cliches apart, 8 facts about the Azzurri, Juventus legend
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp