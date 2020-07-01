STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Opinions Editorials

Apps axe hits mark, be prepared for China’s response

In the short run, it would be extremely difficult for India to damage China economically given its massive dependence on the northern neighbour in many sectors.

Published: 01st July 2020 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st July 2020 07:30 AM   |  A+A-

A pro-China supporter holds a Chinese national flag during a rally to celebrate the approval of a national security law for Hong Kong, in Hong Kong, Tuesday, June 30, 2020.

But nonetheless, the only way to strike back at China and its hegemonic designs are through economic measures. (Representational Photo | AP)

If the Chinese government’s reactions and that of the Global Times, the Chinese communist party’s mouthpiece, are anything to go by, then the Indian government’s ban on 59 Chinese apps is hurting them. While the government said it was concerned over the development, the newspaper’s editor appeared to mock India, claiming that even if the Chinese people wanted to boycott Indian products and goods, they would find it difficult to find them. Clearly, India can assume that Monday night’s action in retaliation for the ongoing face-off in eastern Ladakh has achieved its purpose.

But to put the ban in perspective, the Chinese would have been more hurt egotistically rather than economically. In the short run, it would be extremely difficult for India to damage China economically given its massive dependence on the northern neighbour in many sectors. From pharmaceutical to telecom and many others, Indian business needs China. Chinese investors have put in over $5.5 billion in the past four years in Indian start-ups, including many that are now flourishing. China is also India’s largest trading partner after the US. It is clear that damaging Chinese business interests as payback for the Ladakh clashes and the death of Indian soldiers in the Galwan Valley is not going to happen so soon.

But nonetheless, the only way to strike back at China and its hegemonic designs are through economic measures. Hitting back militarily or diplomatically is not an option that is open to India. The Ladakh stand-off, as also the Covid-19 pandemic, has only underlined one thing, that India needs to be self-reliant economically and militarily in order to be a strong nation. As long as it is dependent on other countries on these two counts, any retaliatory step will be weak and hardly a deterrent.

But having taken the bull by the horns, India now needs to be wary of China’s next move. Experts have often warned that the Chinese never forget. So India’s action is unlikely to go unanswered. There are already reports that China has stepped up its troop presence along the border in Arunachal Pradesh. Hopefully the government has thought through Monday’s action and has many aces up its sleeves.

Stay up to date on all the latest Editorials news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
India China Relations Chinese Apps TikTok India China Standoff
India Matters
A worker of Secunderabad Cantonment Board spraying disinfectant on a tree at Mahindra Hills in Hyderabad. (File photo| S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Many Covid patients dying in transit as private hospitals deny admission in Telangana
For representational purposes (Photo | Vincent Pulickal/EPS)
45.8 million women missing in India: UN report
Priority to high-risk patients, Covid warriors when vaccine is ready: PM
For representational purposes (File Phone| AFP)
Local apps go viral as Chinese ones take a hit 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
(Left) The Boiler blast site, (Right) One of the workers leaving the boiler blast site
Boiler blast at Tamil Nadu's NLC power plant in Neyveli kills six, injures 16
Dharavi (Photo | AFP)
How Mumbai's Dharavi successfully controlled COVID-19 infection
Gallery
Lionel Messi chipped in a penalty to reach the astonishing milestone of 700 goals at Camp Nou on Tuesday against Atletico Madrid, becoming the only active player after Cristiano Ronaldo to do so. (Photo | AP)
GOAT debate: As Lionel Messi joins Cristiano Ronaldo in 700 goal-club, here is everything you need to know
Solders of Indian Armed Forces were seen marching with units of Russia's other allies during the traditional massive Red Square military parade in Moscow, which was delayed by more than a month because of the invisible enemy of coronavirus. (Photo | AP)
Indian Army, Chinese PLA join ranks as 'Red Army' takes out COVID-delayed victory parade in Moscow
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp