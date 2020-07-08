STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Opinions Editorials

Unravelling the nexus between criminals, politicians and cops

The alert helped Dubey give the slip while his henchmen laid an ambush for the raiding police team, leaving eight of them dead.

Published: 08th July 2020 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th July 2020 07:25 AM   |  A+A-

Police team investigates the site of encounter, where 8 police personnel lost their lives after being fired upon by criminals, in Kanpur, Friday, July 3, 2020.

Police team investigates the site of encounter, where 8 police personnel lost their lives after being fired upon by criminals, in Kanpur, Friday, July 3, 2020. (Photo | PTI)

The discovery of a letter that slain Deputy Superintendent of Police D K Mishra wrote, in which he complained of links between his own policemen and runaway gangster Vikas Dubey, only underlines the extent of the criminal-police nexus in Uttar Pradesh. The links Dubey had with the police helped him to not only run his crime machine unhindered, but there is growing evidence that he was tipped off by some policemen about the botched-up raid to arrest him.

The alert helped Dubey give the slip while his henchmen laid an ambush for the raiding police team, leaving eight of them dead. The ongoing Dubey saga is only one more instance of a criminal’s links with law enforcement agencies. The crime world is replete with examples of gangsters thriving with the help of the police. Their links are only strengthened by politicians who use these criminals for their own political ends. It is no secret that during elections, politicians and politician-criminals take the help of gangsters to influence and threaten voters.

Once elected, these criminals have a free run, aided and abetted by the elected representative. Dubey’s crime and political graph falls exactly in that pattern. He started off as a petty criminal and soon began to dabble in politics, getting elected several times at the panchayat level. This strengthened his bond with the police. The criminal-politician-police nexus is not something new. The links between them have been well documented not only by scholars and researchers but even by the government.

In the early nineties, the government had appointed a committee headed by N N Vohra, then a serving bureaucrat, to suggest ways to deal with this menace. In its report, the committee highlighted how many criminals were running a parallel government and blamed the existing criminal justice system for failing to effectively prosecute these goons. It suggested several measures to break the nexus. The highest court of the land has also passed several orders but they have not had any salutary effect. This is clearly because there is hardly any political and administrative will. Unless there is willingness on this front, Vikas Dubeys across India will continue to thrive.

Stay up to date on all the latest Editorials news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
(Photo | Express Illustrations)
H1-B visa suspension to have Rs 1,200 crore impact on Indian IT firms: Crisil
With cases on the rise, residents queue up in large numbers outside a clinic in Bengaluru, on Monday | Nagaraja Gadekal
Community spread has begun, it’s time to admit and educate people: Experts
A crowded Amma canteen at Zone 4 Tondiarpet | Express
Amma Canteens to be next Koyambedu as Chennai unlocks?
For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
'Unlock 1.0' sees 60 per cent of all COVID-19 deaths in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A new COVID Care Centre set up in Tumakuru. (Photo| EPS)
Inside India's largest COVID-19 care centre which has 10,100 beds
MS Dhoni (Photo | AP)
'Man whose composure, patience continues to inspire': MS Dhoni turns 39
Gallery
A man who returned from Riyadh on July 3rd is sitting on the steps of a shop in Pathanamthitta surrounded by police officers who've arrived to take him for violating quarantine rules of state. (Photo | Shaji Vettipuram, EPS)
Kerala cops, healthcare workers chase down Gulf-returnee for violating quarantine rules on 3rd day of arrival
Surviving the fear of premature conclusion due to the coronavirus pandemic, top European leagues are slowly nearing conclusion despite running behind the usual timeline. The summer transfer window also got delayed in the process but governing bodies seem to have figured out how 'business' will happen prior to 2020-21. TNIE explains how things will happen in the virus-struck European transfer market. (Twitter Photo)
Summer Transfer Window 2020 explained: How will signings happen as pandemic-hit season concludes
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp