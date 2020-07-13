STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Opinions Editorials

Farce written all over Pak’s legal support to Jadhav

Since jungle law prevails in Pakistan’s military courts and their verdicts couldn’t be contested in civilian courts, Jadhav had in 2017 filed a mercy petition.

Published: 13th July 2020 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th July 2020 07:43 AM   |  A+A-

Kulbhushan Jadhav

Death-row convict Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo | YouTube Screengrab)

Foreign policy traditionally was a point of convergence in India’s noisy democracy. It no longer is. We bicker on almost everything under the sun from the situation along the LAC to how bilateral relations with neighbours have generally dipped under the Modi government’s watch. Why, knives have been out in recent weeks against the foreign minister from within the ruling party. Yet, if there is an island of congruence, it is on retired Indian Navy officer Kulbhushan Jadhav.

Arrested by Pakistan on charges of spying and terror in late 2016 and awarded capital punishment by a kangaroo military court months later in a closed trial, there was a sense of relief last year after the International Court of Justice (ICJ) upbraided Islamabad for its flagrant violation of international law on consular support. From delayed information on his arrest to the Indian mission to the denial of consular access, the ICJ faulted Pakistan on multiple counts and ordered immediate redressal, including a fresh and open trial as also consular support.

Since jungle law prevails in Pakistan’s military courts and their verdicts couldn’t be contested in civilian courts, Jadhav had in 2017 filed a mercy petition. After sitting on the ICJ order for months, Islamabad promulgated an ordinance in May allowing military court verdicts to be challenged in high courts. But last week, Pakistan claimed Jadhav was unwilling to file an appeal before the Islamabad high court and preferred pursuing his pending mercy petition instead.

It did a diplomatic stunt saying India or Jadhav’s relatives could still approach the HC on his behalf before the ordinance window shuts on July 19. However, the Indian foreign office promptly called out the neighbour for coercing Jadhav to forego his rights, adding it was exploring all legal options.

The opposition, too, was on the same page. As the foreign office pointed out, it is as clear as daylight that Pakistan is creating a mirage of compliance with the ICJ verdict. It hasn’t yet shared any relevant document with India, including the first information report, evidence and the military court’s order. Apart from one heavily curtailed consular meet, India is yet to get unimpeded access to him. Pakistan may need another international rebuke to yield.

Stay up to date on all the latest Editorials news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
Image for representation
Want to take a flight? Be corona-free for 3 weeks
For representational purposes
Coronavirus can remain infectious in air for over 1 hour: UK expert
Passengers board a train at Prayagraj Junction following the resumption of passenger train services by the Indian Railways in a graded manner during a government-imposed nationwide lockdown as a preventive measure against coronavirus. (Photo | PTI)
CCTV monitoring, water coolers on trains soon as railways gear up to resume normal operations
Bengaluru woman’s search for NRI husband costs her Rs 7 lakh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image for representation (File photo | EPS)
Uncertainity looms: MSMEs, weavers face brunt of coronavirus lockdown
Sree Padmanabha Swamy Temple. (Express Photo)
SC upholds Travancore royal family's rights to administer Sree Padmanabha Swamy temple
Gallery
West Indies great Michael Holding didn't hold back as he delivered a powerful message against racism on Wednesday, asserting that the black race has been dehumanised and its accomplishments wiped off from a history 'written by people who do the harm.' Holding, who will retire from commentary at the end of next year, talked about racism as cricket waited to restart amid the COVID-19 pandemic here with the first England-West Indies Test.
What did Micheal Holding say? 7 strong quotes on racism, white privilege, 'black lives matter' movement by the West Indies great that you must read
While the Premier League title has already been won by Liverpool in record time, the battle to finish as the top-flight's leading scorer is set to go down to the wire. Here are the top contenders. (Photo | AP)
Mohamed Salah's double heats up Premier League's Golden Boot race, here are the top contenders
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp