STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Opinions Editorials

Foreign policy twitter barbs no substitute for house debate

Rahul said the Nepalese are angry; Sri Lankans have given a port to the Chinese; and both Maldives and Bhutan are disturbed.

Published: 20th July 2020 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th July 2020 08:27 AM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s critique of the Modi government, blaming foreign policy lapses and a weakened economy for China’s aggression, saw External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar defending his turf with all the firepower he could muster. The erudite bureaucrat-turned-foreign minister is not known to be impulsive, but 10 quickfire tweets in response to one with a video clip from Rahul within a few hours had irritation and sarcasm written all over them.

It showed the politician in him was in full bloom and highlighted his gift of repartee. It was also typical of the Modi government, wielding a bazooka like Terminator, especially against Rahul, when small arms fire would have served the purpose adequately. 

Rahul said the Nepalese are angry; Sri Lankans have given a port to the Chinese; and both Maldives and Bhutan are disturbed. Besides, India’s strategic partnerships with major powers have become transactional, he alleged. In response, the minister’s punchlines at the end of each tweet bordered on mockery.

His one-liners like ask the analysts (better relationships with major powers); ask the media (India speaking its mind more freely on slanted Chinese proposals); ask those who deal with it (understand chronology, Lanka gave Hambantota Port to China during UPA rule); ask households in Bhutan (better security and development ties); ask their citizens (engaging Nepal); ask our security (Bangladesh offering no sanctuary to terror); and ask yourself (Pakistan facing big Indian backlash on terror) in conclusion were delicious. 

Yet, it is the same analysts who have shared their worry over the cooling of bilateral relationship with Bangladesh (after CAA, NRC) and plummeting ties with Nepal (boundary dispute). Why, for instance, were we unable to stop Nepal from inserting three disputed territories in Uttarakhand into its map is a genuine question that requires elucidation.

A subsequent Nepalese government rolling it back would be near impossible as it has been written into its constitution. On the Sino-Indian stand-off on the Ladakh border, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said the other day he cannot guarantee the situation will return to status quo ante through negotiations. How did we reach where we have? It is unfortunate Parliament is not functioning because of the pandemic. A Twitter war is no substitute for Parliamentary debate.

Stay up to date on all the latest Editorials news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
Health official labels rapid test kits at a Covid-19 rapid antigen testing Centre in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
'Situation pretty bad': IMA says says community spread of Covid-19 has started
The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams. (Photo | EPS)
TTD mulls closing Tirumala temple for a few weeks to protect priests
'COVAXIN' was developed and manufactured at the company's Bio-safety Level-III high containment facility at Genome Valley.  (Photo| Special Arrangement)
AIIMS Ethics Committee gives nod to human clinical trial of Covaxin
For representational purposes
Help pours in for Srinagar man in need of financial assistance, he now requests people to stop donating

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's COVID-19 case fatality rate falls below 2.5 per cent for first time: Health Ministry
Here's what is encouraging in India's COVID-19 numbers
Gallery
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
Real Madrid were crowned La Liga champions for the 34th time on Thursday after Karim Benzema scored twice in a 2-1 victory over Villarreal which clinched the title with one game to spare. The terrific form and leadership of their captain Sergio Ramos has been instrumental in beating their archrivals Barcelona in a close-fought campaign. Arguably the best defender in the world and often criticised for his brutal style, here are 10 quotes on the defender that will give goosebumps to Real Madrid fans.
Sergio Ramos lifts fifth La Liga: Best quotes on Real Madrid captain by Zidane, Suarez, Aguero and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp