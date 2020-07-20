Foreign policy twitter barbs no substitute for house debate

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s critique of the Modi government, blaming foreign policy lapses and a weakened economy for China’s aggression, saw External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar defending his turf with all the firepower he could muster. The erudite bureaucrat-turned-foreign minister is not known to be impulsive, but 10 quickfire tweets in response to one with a video clip from Rahul within a few hours had irritation and sarcasm written all over them.

It showed the politician in him was in full bloom and highlighted his gift of repartee. It was also typical of the Modi government, wielding a bazooka like Terminator, especially against Rahul, when small arms fire would have served the purpose adequately.

Rahul said the Nepalese are angry; Sri Lankans have given a port to the Chinese; and both Maldives and Bhutan are disturbed. Besides, India’s strategic partnerships with major powers have become transactional, he alleged. In response, the minister’s punchlines at the end of each tweet bordered on mockery.

His one-liners like ask the analysts (better relationships with major powers); ask the media (India speaking its mind more freely on slanted Chinese proposals); ask those who deal with it (understand chronology, Lanka gave Hambantota Port to China during UPA rule); ask households in Bhutan (better security and development ties); ask their citizens (engaging Nepal); ask our security (Bangladesh offering no sanctuary to terror); and ask yourself (Pakistan facing big Indian backlash on terror) in conclusion were delicious.

Yet, it is the same analysts who have shared their worry over the cooling of bilateral relationship with Bangladesh (after CAA, NRC) and plummeting ties with Nepal (boundary dispute). Why, for instance, were we unable to stop Nepal from inserting three disputed territories in Uttarakhand into its map is a genuine question that requires elucidation.

A subsequent Nepalese government rolling it back would be near impossible as it has been written into its constitution. On the Sino-Indian stand-off on the Ladakh border, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said the other day he cannot guarantee the situation will return to status quo ante through negotiations. How did we reach where we have? It is unfortunate Parliament is not functioning because of the pandemic. A Twitter war is no substitute for Parliamentary debate.