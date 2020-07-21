STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Resume playing, but do it responsibly

These incidents show that creating bio-secure environments and making Covid-19 tests mandatory are not enough.

Published: 21st July 2020 07:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st July 2020 07:35 AM   |  A+A-

A general view of the Dubai International Cricket Stadium

A general view of the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. (File photo| AFP)

As talks to hold the Indian Premier League (IPL) in the UAE gather momentum, a few dos and don’ts become clearer. In different parts of the world, sports have resumed behind closed doors. There are protocols and participants have to adhere to them. A couple of recent incidents show that not all are following the rules. England’s fast bowler Jofra Archer was dropped from the side for the second Test against the West Indies for a breach. Back home, three boxers were asked to leave the national camp in Patiala for loitering in areas of the campus they were not supposed to. Authorities in both places should be praised for taking prompt action.

These incidents show that creating bio-secure environments and making Covid-19 tests mandatory are not enough. Athletes have to be educated about the importance of following guidelines. It is true that the individuals in question had undergone tests, which returned negative. But it has to be remembered that the precautions apply to all, regardless of test results. Someone not following these steps will prompt others to do so and then the entire plan will fail. Apart from abiding by the rules, athletes ought to set right examples. Any deviations from the rules will nullify a huge amount of the effort being made to ensure the return of sports.

This is where the role of sports federations assumes greater significance. Athletes are responsible citizens alright, but they are too tuned in to a world of their own where training, preparation and performance mean everything. Now is the time to make them realise that they have to be cautious looking at the bigger picture. It is just not about an individual staying safe. As a group and community, they have to spread a message that sports is again here and as sportspersons, they are doing their bit to make sure everything is in place. There is no room for impulsive behaviour. Now that sports is on the way back, the number of individuals coming out of home confines will increase and with it, the risk. Before the IPL, there will be training camps and other activities. Everyone must make sure there are no lapses.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp