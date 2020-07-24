STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Opinions Editorials

Kerala’s Covid defence is falling apart

Currently, infection is spreading at a rapid rate, and recoveries have fallen below 50%. Worryingly, more than 75% of the new cases these days are due to local transmission.

Published: 24th July 2020 06:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th July 2020 06:49 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala Police officials letting the employees enter by following stringent vetting at the Ernakulam market. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)

The fight against Covid-19 is a marathon, not a sprint, declared Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan recently, fending off criticism and defending his government’s strategies to contain the pandemic. Rightly said, but there’s a nagging feeling that his government, praised for its initial response to the viral outbreak and seemingly content with its brief moment of glory, may have been guilty of slackening the vigil, ignoring the three key requirements to win a marathon—endurance, perseverance and patience.

Currently, infection is spreading at a rapid rate, and recoveries have fallen below 50%. Worryingly, more than 75% of the new cases these days are due to local transmission. Clearly, Kerala’s Covid defence is falling apart, and the government needs much more than mere statements or PR exercises to remedy the situation.

The situation today calls into question the government’s strategy of home quarantine for those who came in after lockdown relaxations kicked in and relatively low testing numbers that preceded the current phase. The unlocking process should have been accompanied by tightening vigil. To give credit to the CM, he kept warning about the impending threat and the perils of underestimating the virus. Sadly, the sentiments didn’t reflect on the ground.

The government’s decision to hold the entrance test for admissions to professional courses has been an ill-advised one—six students and two parents have tested positive so far. In terms of parameters such as case fatality and test positivity, Kerala still ranks way better than many others. But it currently has one of the highest rates of increase in cases.

How the testing numbers have improved from 7,000/day early this month to nearly 20,000/day now shows the government has woken up to the seriousness of the situation, but since these numbers also include repeat tests, it isn’t clear how many new people are tested every day. For a state that has been bragging about being a model for others not so long ago, comparisons with those which are struggling to deal with the virus should bring no relief. It must ramp up its defences, avoid misadventures and, more importantly, further reinforce testing and treatment facilities if it wants to remain a model.

Stay up to date on all the latest Editorials news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kerala COVID 19 Pinarayi Vijayan
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
SwasthVayu: Clinical trials of desi ventilator at Bengaluru hospitals soon
Health workers receive safety gear under the state Congress’ Arogya Abhaya Hasta scheme, in SG Palya, Bengaluru. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)
Asymptomatic patients filling up beds, say doctors
Gold smuggled into Kerala funded anti-CAA protests? Probe on
Healthcare workers in PPE suits(Photo | PTI)
AIIMS Nagpur develops smart wristband to track Covid positive and suspected patients

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A Kashmiri man walks at a closed market during a lockdown in Srinagar, Thursday, July 23, 2020. (Photo | AP)
WATCH: Kashmir under lockdown again, this time due to coronavirus
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)
Northeast has the potential to become the growth engine of India : PM Modi
Gallery
Admit it, we are not gonna get any more of the series that is rated among the greatest shows ever made. If time restraints stall you from rewatching the whole 'Game of Thrones' again, here are ten episodes handpicked to reignite your love for the Seven Kingdoms. Watch out summer children, major spoilers ahead. (YouTube screengrabs)
10 best Game of Thrones episodes to binge-watch during lockdown
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp