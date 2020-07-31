STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Hope on horizon for Indian sports at last

One thing about sports is that it is a fountain of perennial hope. July seems to be such a month for Indian sports.

Indian volleyball team during a practice session at Sports Authority of India complex in Bengaluru

Image is used for representational purposes (File Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)

One thing about sports is that it is a fountain of perennial hope. July seems to be such a month for Indian sports. Though the beginning was ominous, the end seems to be bright and positive. It started with the national boxing camp in Patiala plunging into a needless controversy. This was the first national camp for elite athletes who were not in Sports Authority of India (SAI) centres. After initial hiccups, the boxers finally began training from Monday. More national sports federations seem confident about holding national camps now.

Logistics were a problem in organising such camps. There were different travel restrictions in each state and Union Territory. The boxers and coaching staff came from various places to assemble in Patiala. As expected, the beginning was difficult. There were quarantine breaches (though unintentional), official miscommunication and various other operational niggles. However, SAI officials and the boxing fraternity got together to restore some kind of sanity without jeopardising the camp.

By not calling it off despite being under pressure, the SAI showed intent and seriousness in holding camps. This also gave it an opportunity to take precautions when needed and made it well versed with the measures that should be in place.  This will definitely act as a catalyst to boost the morale of other athletes in different disciplines. Keeping away from training is the last option for international athletes, especially after they have started training in Europe, the US and in some Asian countries.

With Unlock 3 on the anvil, more camps are expected. The National Rifle Association of India has written to the SAI requesting to begin their camp, as have the cycling and archery federations. The All India Football Federation too is in talks with the sports ministry. Perhaps August will be the month when players from most sports will be back in training. Now that gyms can also function, the intensity and load taken by athletes will increase. In short, it is the ideal time to start training. After the pessimism and anxiety early on, things are looking brighter.
 

