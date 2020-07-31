STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Opinions Editorials

Positives outweigh negatives in new education policy

First the positives. At the school level, one of the major changes announced in the New Education Policy is that formal education will begin at the age of three.

Published: 31st July 2020 06:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st July 2020 06:21 AM   |  A+A-

students, New Education Policy, NEP

Among the long-term aims of the NEP is to make undergraduation programmes more multidisciplinary.

First the positives. At the school level, one of the major changes announced in the New Education Policy is that formal education will begin at the age of three. By changing the structure from 10+2 to 5+3+3+4, with the first five years called the foundational stage, every child will now be part of the education system the moment he turns three. The NEP also seeks to reduce the syllabus with no rigid separation between arts and science. 

At the higher education level, there are a host of proposed changes that are geared to match college and university education here with the best practices abroad. Making undergraduation a preferred four-year programme will go a long way in helping students who wish to go abroad after college or want to enter a research programme directly after undergraduation. Some private universities in India already provide this option. The NEP will also throw open the doors for the entry of foreign universities, which is bound to increase competition among universities.

Among the long-term aims of the NEP is to make undergraduation programmes more multidisciplinary. Currently, almost all government-run universities only offer traditional courses such as economics, history, political science, engineering or medicine. Many private universities have changed this approach, offering courses such as politics, philosophy and economics, and global affairs; PPE is a popular course among undergraduate students in the UK. Data is the new oil, it is said.

Yet, no university in India offers data science at the undergraduate level, which is a pity. Data analytics is one of the top choices among students abroad as the employment potential of this course is huge. But the NEP has raised many eyebrows over its stated aim to encourage the use of the mother tongue or local language as the medium of instruction till at least Class V.

Although government officials stressed that this would only be implemented “wherever possible”, as stated in the NEP, it has stoked fears of the local/regional language being made compulsory. Another challenge before the NEP is to enhance spending on education. It is currently a mere 4% of the GDP. Almost all governments have sought to increase this but have faltered.

Stay up to date on all the latest Editorials news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
new education policy NEP
India Matters
The new policy emphasises mother tongue/local language/regional language as the medium of instruction at least till Grade 5, but preferably till Grade 8 and beyond.  (File Photo, EPS)
Teaching faculty welcomes New Education Policy 2020, label it 'ambitious' 
Chinese Ambassador to India Sun Weidong (File Photo | AP)
China committed to peace, not a strategic threat to India, says envoy
Image for representation (File Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Promoting students without holding exams against norms, UGC tells SC
For representational purpose
Law criminalising triple talaq brings down cases to 1K from 11K in a year 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
NDRF personnel rescued around 37 people in flood-hit Bhawanipur and Motihari districts of Bihar. (Photo| ANI)
Bihar Floods: Death toll touches 11, govt struggles to battle rising COVID19 cases
NEP Drafting Committee Chairperson K Kasturirangan speaks on 'Behind the making of the National Education Policy' at the 'ThinkEdu conclave 2020' (Photo| EPS/P Jawahar)
What is the National Education Policy: All you need to know
Gallery
While some majors like Real Madrid and Liverpool are yet to release their kit for the 2020-21 season, some like Chelsea have already tried it on the pitch while yet others including Barcelona and Juventus have published them for fans online. (Photos by Offcial handles of Arsenal, FCB and Juventus.)
Football kits 2020-21 revealed: Juventus to Arsenal, these 10 jersey designs are among Europe's best for coming season
From Call of Duty to Rules of Survival, satisfying free battle royal games are available on plenty. However, most of them are owned by Chinese brands like NetEase Games, making them vulnerable to the ban as well. However, you can check out these seven games if you are in the mood for a change.
If PUBG is banned, try these 7 similar battle royal games on Play Store
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp