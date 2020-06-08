STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Opinions Editorials

The elephant in the room

Nevertheless, the elephant story needs our collective attention.

Published: 08th June 2020 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th June 2020 06:54 AM   |  A+A-

Ashok Kumar's sand art depicting the elephant who was killed in Kerala. (Photo | Express)

In the parallel world of social media, not all are equal in death. The heartbreaking story of a pregnant elephant dying in Kerala after eating a fruit-bomb stirred our collective conscience so much more than the equally heart-wrenching saga of hundreds of migrants dying on their way home. Nevertheless, the elephant story needs our collective attention.

Data shows that between 2014 and 2019, a total of 510 elephants died of unnatural causes. Of them, 333 elephants were electrocuted, 77 died in train accidents, and 71 were killed by poachers. Kerala stands sixth in the country in unnatural elephant deaths (8.2%). Assam and Odisha together are responsible for 40% of such deaths. This, despite both Assam and Kerala reporting almost equal wild elephant populations. Yet, the death of this one elephant in Kerala sparked so much more outrage than the 500 before it.

A major reason is misinformation. For years, farmers in Kerala and Tamil Nadu have used fruit bombs to kill wild boars that destroy their crops. It never made news till this elephant fell prey. However, when national TV reported the incident, the contraption became a prank. The miscreants were alleged to have deliberately fed the bomb to the elephant. Truth became the victim to emotional outbursts. Actors, sports stars, and even business honchos suddenly became animal rights activists, of course on social media.

Will these business houses now stop exploiting loopholes in environmental regulations? Will these actors turn down projects with high environmental costs? Probably not. Recently, around 300 wildlife activists wrote to the Centre, asking it to reconsider permissions given for 31 commercial proposals that will affect a whopping 15 tiger reserves in the country—that is, 30% of all tiger habitats. Why no business leaders or actors have opposed such projects remains a mystery.

In the era of ‘fast-track’ environmental clearances, much more than lip service is needed to protect wildlife. There needs to be coordinated effort, involving governments, businesses, and individuals. Until then, animal rights activism will remain an easy cause to advocate, for no animal will accuse us of tokenism.

Stay up to date on all the latest Editorials news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
For representational purposes.
Beware! For scammers, pandemic is just another opportunity 
Image of UGC head office used for representational purpose (File photo | PTI)
Drop university tag, UGC tells 14 Karnataka educational institutions
Image used for representational purpose for divorce
Divorce, child custody cases spike across country, Mumbai tops chart
For representational purpose. (Photo|Parveen Negi)
Petrol, diesel price hiked by 60 paisa per litre for second straight day

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
People wear face masks to protect against the spread of the coronavirus. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus: Global death toll passes 4,00,000
The moon is seen in the sky over the Golden Gate Bridge during an eclipse in San Francisco, USA. AP
George Floyd: San Francisco protesters march across Golden Gate Bridge
Gallery
From the Bundesliga venues of Deutschland to the churches of Britain, from police officers to local teenagers... here are a few images of support and solidarity as the people of USA wages on the war against racism, police brutality and white supremacy. (Photos | AP)
We kneel: Footballers to COVID warriors, 10 iconic photos of people kneeling in solidarity to George Floyd protests
As Bollywood star Dimple Kapadia turns a year older today, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the 'Bobby' actress. (Photo | Twitter)
Happy birthday Dimple Kapadia: Check out some rare photos of 'Bobby' actress
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp