STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Opinions Editorials

Amend Khel Ratna rule to avoid controversies

It is important to note there are certain flaws in the concept of the Khel Ratna, making it prone to controversies.

Published: 17th June 2020 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th June 2020 07:29 AM   |  A+A-

Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli sent the shutterbugs into a clicking frenzy as he received the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award, the country's highest sporting honour at the National Sports and Adventure Award 2018 function at Rashtrapti Bhawan in New Delhi.

Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli sent the shutterbugs into a clicking frenzy as he received the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award, the country's highest sporting honour at the National Sports and Adventure Award 2018 function at Rashtrapti Bhawan in New Delhi. (File Photo | PTI)

Around this time every year, the nominations for the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award become a topic of discussion. Instituted in 1991, this is India’s biggest sports award. Considering the rule that says any individual, sports federation or state government can propose names, it is not surprising that this generates controversy. Mostly, it is about the credentials of candidates. Things turn nasty sometimes, when distinguished athletes start accusing others of nepotism and favouring the less deserving. It has not been that bad this year yet. But names of athletes who have little to show for on the big stage have popped up for consideration.

It is important to note there are certain flaws in the concept of the Khel Ratna, making it prone to controversies. There is a rule that this cannot be conferred on an individual more than once. Given that India does not produce world beaters in sports every year, this clause restricts the field. For example, Viswanathan Anand and Abhinav Bindra were awarded Khel Ratna before they had won the World Championship and Olympic gold respectively. In the years they won the biggest prize, the award went to someone who achieved less. P V Sindhu was India’s biggest sports achiever last year. But the badminton world champion cannot be considered as she won it in 2016. There are no such restrictions for awards like the Grammy or Oscar.

Then, Khel Ratna is given almost every year. In 28 years, there were just two instances (2008 and 2014) when it was not presented because the sports ministry did not find anybody deserving. There were many more years when this principle was not followed. As a result, the Khel Ratna on occasions went to undeserving candidates. This is inevitable if ‘someone has to get it’ becomes the rule instead of ‘only the deserving will get it’. Further, there is no fixed criteria. Usually, the recipients are World Championship/Olympic medallists in regular and para disciplines or cricketers. There are also instances when success at the Asian level led to this award. Until the rigidities and anomalies are removed, this will continue to make headlines for unwanted reasons.

Stay up to date on all the latest Editorials news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award Khel Ratna
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Corona patient who received plasma therapy dies in second such case
For representational purposes
Logged-in for longer? Your eyes might be crying
Image used for representational purposes
Ant chutney that wowed Gordon Ramsay can fight coronavirus?
The 1848 political document 'Communist Manifesto' was co-authored by German revolutionaries Karl Marx and Friedrich Engels. (Photo | AFP)
Kolkata man orders Communist Manifesto, Amazon delivers Bhagavad Gita!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
People purchase alcohol from a wine shop after authorities allowed sale of liquor with certain restrictions during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown . (File Photo | PTI)
TN Lockdown: Tipplers queue up outside TASMAC, defy social distancing norms
PM Modi makes his opening remarks at a meeting of CMs of 21 states and UTs. (Photo | Twitter/ANI)
Sacrifice of our jawans won't go in vain: PM Modi breaks silence on India-China standoff
Gallery
Lionel Messi returned without a beard and with a goal and two assists as Barcelona resumed their La Liga title challenge on Saturday with a thumping 4-0 victory over Real Mallorca. (Photo | AFP)
Lionel Messi evidently better than Cristiano Ronaldo in return fixture. Best pictures of Barcelona superstar against Mallorca 
Juventus reached the Italian Cup final on Friday after a goalless draw with 10-man AC Milan in the semi-final, second leg in Turin on the day football returned to Italy after three months away. (Photo | Juventus Twitter)
Cristiano Ronaldo's best pics from Juventus vs AC Milan Coppa Italia semifinal
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp