STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Opinions Editorials

LAC clashes: Building consensus for a measured response

While it will be naive to expect the government to give out sensitive information, it is equally important to be as transparent as possible and keep the nation duly informed.

Published: 18th June 2020 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th June 2020 07:22 AM   |  A+A-

(File) Indian Army truck crosses Chang la pass near Pangong Lake in Ladakh region, (Photo | AP)

(File) Indian Army truck crosses Chang la pass near Pangong Lake in Ladakh region, (Photo | AP)

Monday’s violent clashes in Ladakh’s Galwan area along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), which resulted in at least 20 Indian soldiers losing their lives, has, without doubt, stunned the Indian leadership and its people, who were hoping for de-escalation with China, its bullying neighbour.

Sticking to the rulebook, the Indian leadership had been telling people over the past week that normalcy would be restored on the border even as it would have asked our forces to keep an eagle eye on Chinese movement along the LAC.

But whether such a violent face-off was expected and that too during the course of what was touted as a deescalation process is still a matter of guess.

B Upendar, the father of Colonel B Santosh Babu, quoted his son as saying that the ground situation in the icy heights was far different from what was being shown on TV channels.

The late Colonel obviously meant that the situation was volatile, edgy and tense, different from the perception people had in their drawing rooms that the stand-off was easing and that there was partial disengagement of troops on both sides.

Experts also disagreed with the view that the clashes were the result of differing perceptions of the LAC.

Many of them pointed out that at least 4,000-5,000 Chinese soldiers had crossed the LAC with the clear intention of claiming the land.

This is corroborated by the PLA’s claim on Tuesday that “China always owns sovereignty over the Galwan Valley region”.

What led to China’s expansionist moves is still a matter of conjecture but that the Indian government is preparing to take the Chinese bull by the horns was clear from Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s assertion that the sacrifices by our soldiers will not be forgotten.

The PM has now called an allparty meeting to discuss the issue. This is welcome, as a national consensus—based on a convergence of diplomatic, military and political initiatives—needs to be built for a measured response.

While it will be naive to expect the government to give out sensitive information, it is equally important to be as transparent as possible and keep the nation duly informed.

Stay up to date on all the latest Editorials news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
LAC stand off India China stand off India China tensions Indian Army
India Matters
Packages of Dexamethasone are displayed in a pharmacy in Omaha, Nebraska, USA. (Photo | AP)
UK's Covid-19 drug Dexamethasone is cheap, commonly available in India
Fitch Ratings (File Photo | PTI)
Fitch Ratings revises India's outlook to 'negative' from 'stable'
Electronics stores have seen a decline in the sale of Chinese products. (Photo | EPS/Nagaraja Gadekal)
LAC standoff: Boycott of China products a tall order, trade unlikely to be hurt
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
There will be no more fresh nationwide lockdowns, says PM Modi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The mortal remains of Colonel Santosh Babu were departed to Suryapet in an ambulance after a wreath-laying ceremony at Hakimpet airforce station in Hyderabad. (Photo| RVK Rao, EPS)
RIP Colonel Santosh Babu: Martyred officer's last rites to be conducted in Telangana's Kesaram
People purchase alcohol from a wine shop after authorities allowed sale of liquor with certain restrictions during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown . (File Photo | PTI)
TN Lockdown: Tipplers queue up outside TASMAC, defy social distancing norms
Gallery
Lionel Messi returned without a beard and with a goal and two assists as Barcelona resumed their La Liga title challenge on Saturday with a thumping 4-0 victory over Real Mallorca. (Photo | AFP)
Lionel Messi evidently better than Cristiano Ronaldo in return fixture. Best pictures of Barcelona superstar against Mallorca 
Juventus reached the Italian Cup final on Friday after a goalless draw with 10-man AC Milan in the semi-final, second leg in Turin on the day football returned to Italy after three months away. (Photo | Juventus Twitter)
Cristiano Ronaldo's best pics from Juventus vs AC Milan Coppa Italia semifinal
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp