STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Opinions Editorials

Share oil gains, don’t add to burden

Over a 11-day period, the cumulative price of petrol has gone up by Rs 6.02 and diesel by Rs 6.4 per litre, a hike of 8.5% and 9.4% respectively in just 11 days.

Published: 18th June 2020 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th June 2020 07:24 AM   |  A+A-

Petrol, Fuel

Image for representational purpose only ( File/ EPS)

In these tough times, there is little respite for the poor consumer. Petrol and diesel prices have been increased in metros on Wednesday for the 11th straight day, pushing up petrol prices by 55 paise and diesel by 60 paise per litre compared to the previous day in Delhi.

Over a 11-day period, the cumulative price of petrol has gone up by Rs 6.02 and diesel by Rs 6.4 per litre, a hike of 8.5% and 9.4% respectively in just 11 days.

The blow is harder for the common man as there was a price freeze for 82 days of the lockdown, before the oil marketing companies (OMCs) began hiking fuel prices again from June 7. 

The OMCs say they are recovering some of their losses after the Centre last month increased the excise duties of petrol and diesel by Rs 10 and Rs 13 per litre.

This is little solace to the poor consumer, who has watched international crude oil prices sink to their lowest in two decades at $20 a barrel but finds he is hardly a gainer as the government spirits away the savings from oil imports by levying excise duty.

Even today, while international Brent crude was retreating to below $40 a barrel because of a renewed fear of the pandemic resurfacing, OMCs in India were busy hiking prices.

With India importing over 80% of its oil needs, our oil import bill could drop as much as 35-40% to $65-70 billion in FY 2020- 21. 

In the short term, the government is gaining huge revenue by cornering the savings in the form of additional taxes.

Surely the consumer too deserves a share of these gains. But that is not to be. It is ironic that these hikes are being made at a time when the government is promising stimulus and other reliefs.

It is also proven that an increase in fuel prices have a huge inflationary, cascading effect because of higher transportation costs, and it results in a hike in the prices of essentials. It is time consumer interests subsume this myopic vision aimed at short-term gains.

Stay up to date on all the latest Editorials news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
petrol prices diesel prices fuel prices
India Matters
Packages of Dexamethasone are displayed in a pharmacy in Omaha, Nebraska, USA. (Photo | AP)
UK's Covid-19 drug Dexamethasone is cheap, commonly available in India
Fitch Ratings (File Photo | PTI)
Fitch Ratings revises India's outlook to 'negative' from 'stable'
Electronics stores have seen a decline in the sale of Chinese products. (Photo | EPS/Nagaraja Gadekal)
LAC standoff: Boycott of China products a tall order, trade unlikely to be hurt
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
There will be no more fresh nationwide lockdowns, says PM Modi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The mortal remains of Colonel Santosh Babu were departed to Suryapet in an ambulance after a wreath-laying ceremony at Hakimpet airforce station in Hyderabad. (Photo| RVK Rao, EPS)
RIP Colonel Santosh Babu: Martyred officer's last rites to be conducted in Telangana's Kesaram
People purchase alcohol from a wine shop after authorities allowed sale of liquor with certain restrictions during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown . (File Photo | PTI)
TN Lockdown: Tipplers queue up outside TASMAC, defy social distancing norms
Gallery
Lionel Messi returned without a beard and with a goal and two assists as Barcelona resumed their La Liga title challenge on Saturday with a thumping 4-0 victory over Real Mallorca. (Photo | AFP)
Lionel Messi evidently better than Cristiano Ronaldo in return fixture. Best pictures of Barcelona superstar against Mallorca 
Juventus reached the Italian Cup final on Friday after a goalless draw with 10-man AC Milan in the semi-final, second leg in Turin on the day football returned to Italy after three months away. (Photo | Juventus Twitter)
Cristiano Ronaldo's best pics from Juventus vs AC Milan Coppa Italia semifinal
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp