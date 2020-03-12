STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Humpty dumpty-like fall of the grand old Congress party

The Jyotiraditya Scindia saga is still playing out in Madhya Pradesh, putting at risk the Congress party’s Kamal Nath government.

Congress flag

For representational purposes. (Photo | PTI)

There are already voices in the Congress about the drift that now characterises the party and it will not be a surprise if more leaders pick up the courage to exit the 134-year-old party. 

The weakening of the Congress began at the turn of the last decade, ironically when the party was ruling India for the second consecutive term. The Congress-led UPA was at the helm but the government was besieged by one crisis after another. The biggest challenge before the Manmohan Singh government was the myriad corruption charges. From 2G and CWG to AgustaWestland and the coal scam, the Congress-led government was beset by charges of bribery and nepotism. These allegations were followed by policy paralysis as the government, instead of concentrating on governance, was busy battling the crises. All these combined to hurt the party politically, from which it is still struggling to emerge.

But even the most trenchant critics of the Congress will be saddened at the Humty Dumpty-like fall of the party. In a multi-party, multi-regional and multi-cultural democracy such as India’s, a strong national opposition party is as important as a strong Central government. A weak opposition will be able to do little against the arrogant tendencies of a government that has unbridled strength.

In fact, the pitfalls of a virtual single-party rule are best exemplified by the Congress itself under Indira Gandhi, who had no inhibitions to declare the detested Emergency when her political survival was at stake. In the current political set-up, there are strong regional players in many states. But the saffron party has few challengers at the Centre. This void can only be filled by the Congress with its pan-India following, but there doesn’t seem to be any light at the end of the tunnel. 

