Coronavirus curbs: Better safe than sorry

Desperate times call for desperate measures. At a time when the world is in a panic over the rapid spread of the coronavirus, the drastic travel restrictions imposed by the Indian government and the clampdown on social life by various state governments should be taken as essential measures to deal with a threat yet to be fully understood. India’s decision to suspend all tourist visas till April 15 and impose certain curbs on Indians returning from and travelling abroad came on a day the WHO declared the outbreak as a global pandemic after as many as 114 countries reported the infection. The lockdown is certain to deal a blow to an already-struggling economy, but the situation demands that the governments do all they can to contain the spread of the virus rather than take risks they might regret later. Italy, where over 12,000 people have been infected and more than 800 have died so far, is an example of how waking up too late could prove disastrous. India, with its dense population, cannot afford such a risk.

The case count has crossed 70, with Kerala alone accounting for 19 of them. The Kerala government, which won praise for effectively dealing with the Nipah outbreak in 2018, was taken by surprise when the COVID-19 cases spiralled in a matter of days. It responded with a set of measures, including shutting down educational institutions and cinema halls and clamping down on public functions.

But it took a huge risk by allowing thousands to gather for the annual Attukal Pongala festival earlier this week. Given that this is the season of temple festivals and weddings, the government will do well to strictly prevent large gatherings for the time being. What matters is public safety. All other considerations can take a backseat. While panic isn’t the right reaction when faced with a threat like this, it’s necessary to make people aware of the danger and persuade them to avoid activities that could complicate the situation further. People must realise it’s in their best interest to cooperate with the restrictions, however inconvenient they may be. It’s always better to be safe than sorry.