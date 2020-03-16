STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Opinions Editorials

Handling medical waste amid pandemic  

China, the epicentre of the COVID-19 outbreak, is facing another problem now.

Published: 16th March 2020 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th March 2020 07:56 AM   |  A+A-

People wear masks as preventive measure against coronavirus.

People wear masks as preventive measure against coronavirus. (Photo | Shriram BN/EPS)

China, the epicentre of the COVID-19 outbreak, is facing another problem now. It does not have sufficient incinerators to destroy the huge amounts of medical waste generated due to patients affected by the virus. The improper disposal of masks and waste has heightened the risk of infection, especially among sanitary workers. Many states in India too are dealing with a similar threat, considering the poor biomedical waste disposal infrastructure.

On March 8, a truckload of medical waste from Thrissur in Kerala was caught while disposing medical waste in Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu. The owner and driver of the lorry, both from TN, were arrested. Residents in the bordering areas of Coimbatore have told Express that several waste-laden lorries coming in from the neighbouring state were caught and sent back by them in the past week. Similarly, in February, the Kerala government cracked the whip on medical waste generators who were caught dumping it in Karnataka. 

While the medical waste handling and management rules were revised in 2018,  they are hardly followed. Now, in the context of COVID-19, attention has turned towards illegal disposal of medical waste. Hospitals are supposed to attach themselves with the nearest incinerator and send their medical waste there in colour-coded bags. The information about quantity of waste generated and the incinerator where it goes are supposed to be made public, through the pollution control board website. But to avoid the cost of incineration, many hospitals send only a portion of their waste to such facilities.

The rest is dumped illegally in suburban areas, waterbodies and marshlands, posing a public health problem. The cost of transporting the waste to a neighbouring state is still cheaper for many hospitals. The failure of the medical waste disposal model is not just due to erring hospitals. It is also because of the high cost of waste treatment, lack of accountability and proper monitoring mechanisms. To avert a public health crisis, governments must rework the waste treatment model and ensure it is implemented.

Stay up to date on all the latest Editorials news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
coronavirus China Wuhan medical waste
India Matters
City Corporation worker spraying disinfectant to prevent the spreading of Coronavirus inside the collectorate premesis in Coimbatore. (Photo | U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)
Coronavirus: TN decides to forcibly hospitalise people to prevent outbreak
A medic stands outside an isolation ward. (Photo| PTI)
COVID-19: Over 25 doctors in Kerala under observation after colleague tests positive
BJP vice-president Vinay Sahasrabuddhe (Photo | EPS)
Lotus will soon bloom in MP: BJP vice-president Vinay Sahasrabuddhe
Reliance Communication chairman Anil Ambani (File Photo | PTI)
Yes Bank: Enforcement Directorate summons Anil Ambani

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
File picture of Meenakshi Amman Temple. (EPS)
Coronavirus scare: Meenakshi Amman Temple undergoes sanitation as precautionary measure
Coronavirus Outbreak: Bangalore airport feels the pinch
Gallery
A global pandemic is no good sign for Hollywood, which manufactures expensive movies eyeing audience all over the world. From James Bond to new-gen XMen, here are some of the popular flicks that have got the COVID-19 shock so far.
Fast & Furious 9, Disney movies among Hollywood releases postponed due to Coronavirus outbreak | Antlers, Mulan, No Time to Die and more
Ever since the coronavirus first emerged in December 2019 in China, over 1,30,000 cases have been reported globally. Around 116 countries have been affected by the fatal contagious disease and over 4,900 lives have been lost. Many famous people around the
Politicians to movie stars: Here's the list of famous people who have contracted coronavirus
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp