STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Opinions Editorials

The dark past of the Epidemic Act

Back in India, the Epidemic Diseases Act has been put to use several times in the recent past, to deal with outbreaks of swine flu, cholera, dengue and even malaria.

Published: 31st March 2020 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st March 2020 02:43 AM   |  A+A-

The year was 1855. A third wave of the bubonic plague pandemic was sweeping the world. The epicentre of the outbreak, as is the case today, was China—a place called Yunnan. The plague rapidly spread to every single continent on which man lived. India was the worst affected. Rough estimates are that over 10 million people died in British India, and the pandemic continued to be active here till the 1960s—for over 100 years. To control the outbreak, the British introduced the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897. Nearly 125 years later, India is using the very same Act—with minor amendments in 1956—to combat Covid-19.

In British India, the Act created furore and uprising among Indians, who found the provisions extremely oppressive—forcible segregation, demolition of affected places, seizure of private property, strip searches and consequent violence against women. In June 1897, Chairman of the Special Plague Committee Walter Charles Rand was shot dead by Pune-based nationalists, the Chapekar brothers. Though the Act was modified in 1956, legal and health experts say it is grossly inadequate to deal with disease outbreaks in the modern day. The British, who introduced this Act in India, have a much more robust policy back home. Their Public Health Act of 1984 fixes the responsibility of each agency clearly during such outbreaks. Legal experts say the UK Act removes any scope for confusion over jurisdiction.

Back in India, the Epidemic Diseases Act has been put to use several times in the recent past, to deal with outbreaks of swine flu, cholera, dengue and even malaria. However, not much has been done to update the Act. The Act is largely used only to ban public gatherings, stop schools and institutions from functioning, and penalise those escaping tests or quarantine. There is a dire need to completely replace or massively strengthen this colonial-era law to fight disease outbreaks in the future. Activists have been attacking the current Act as it gives the state the right to penalise media houses spreading ‘misinformation’. The British themselves used the Act to imprison a journalist for 18 months. His name was Bal Gangadhar Tilak.

Stay up to date on all the latest Editorials news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
1500 buses deployed to take stranded UP migrants home
Curing COVID-19 on wheels: Old trains in Chennai turned into isolation wards
Lockdown Woes: Visually impaired walk for five kilometers for food
No need to panic, can easily conquer COVID-19: Dr D Nageshwar Reddy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus Lockdown: 1500 buses deployed to take stranded UP migrants home
Lockdown Woes: Visually impaired walk for five kilometers for food
Gallery
An exodus of migrant labourers has been taking place in the national capital of Delhi ever since PM Narendra Modi announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown to tackle coronavirus pandemic. (Photo | Anil Shakya, EPS)
'No work, no money': Thousands of stranded migrant workers walk back home as India under 21-day coronavirus lockdown
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday announced fresh restrictions during the lockdown period to avoid people's unnecessary movement as the state is entering the second stage of coronavirus spread. The fresh restrictions will come int
COVID-19: Tamil Nadu government to impose fresh lockdown restrictions from Sunday. What does it mean for you?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp