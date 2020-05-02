Graded lifting of restrictions a good start

As they say, April showers bring May flowers. The Centre on Friday extended the lockdown by two weeks, but the decision came with some much-needed welcome breaks. Perhaps heeding economists’ advice, the government rolled out Part-1 of its exit strategy. Instead of a chaotic dash for the exit, the graded lifting of restrictions permitting limited economic activity in low-risk districts is, undeniably, a good start and pretty much in line with other economies.

Authorities will continue to keep an eagle eye on both life and livelihood, albeit with nuances. Based on the risk profiling, the 733 districts across the country are marked red (hotspot), orange and green zones, with the latter two getting considerable relaxations to restart the economy in parts, if not in toto. Several activities will remain prohibited, irrespective of the zone, such as travel by all modes. That said, domestic consumption, the life-sustaining artery of the economy accounting for 60% of the GDP, is given a selective lift up. While non-essential commercial activity including shopping complexes, hotels and restaurants aren’t that lucky, all standalone single shops including neighbourhood grocery and even liquor stores will be back in business.

Until now, isolation as a survival instrument was seen as a legitimate course of action. But it has gridlocked economic activity for weeks, putting millions out of work and collapsing all commercial activity. It’s now amply clear that further restrictions will cost lives dearly. Countries, unwilling as they can be, are accepting the brute reality that a vaccine is still a few quarters away. It means governments have no choice but to execute Plan B, to cautiously restore normalcy, even though the coronavirus lurks in the background, with fundamental changes. These could be norms to maintain distance between work cubicles, accepting work from home as a permanent option, and faster automation in manufacturing units. For, the longer the governments sit on the exit roadmap, the closer the virus will inch towards cancelling everybody’s Christmas.