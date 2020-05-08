STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Opinions Editorials

Return of expats is Kerala’s new Covid challenge

A matter of concern is the apparent lack of agreement between the state and Centre on the manner in which the expats are to be put under surveillance.

Published: 08th May 2020 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th May 2020 07:31 AM   |  A+A-

Indian nationals, all from Kerala are being brought back from Abu Dhabi under Vande Bharat Mission during coronavirus lockdown

Indian nationals, all from Kerala are being brought back from Abu Dhabi under Vande Bharat Mission during coronavirus lockdown. (Photo| ANI)

The arrival of expats marks the start of another crucial phase in Kerala’s battle against COVID-19. With nearly five lakh non-resident Keralites registering to return, the state has the twin task of handling the inflow without causing much inconvenience to the returnees and keeping its track record in containing the pandemic intact.

It’s easier said than done given that one misstep could undo whatever the state has achieved, compromising the acclaimed Kerala model. What is making its job tougher is the return of thousands of Keralites stuck elsewhere in the country.

A matter of concern is the apparent lack of agreement between the state and Centre on the manner in which the expats are to be put under surveillance. The Kerala government has planned a seven-day institutionalised quarantine and a further seven days of surveillance at home. Here again, pregnant women, the elderly and children are not required to undergo institutional quarantine.

The Centre is in favour of a 14-day quarantine in government-controlled facilities. While the fact that Kerala is ready with adequate facilities to accommodate the returnees is comforting, its strategy of home quarantine doesn’t inspire confidence. Sparing certain groups entirely from institutionalised surveillance could prove costly.

We have seen how the system of house quarantine helped spread the virus in the initial stages of the outbreak. The question is, should we take chances when there are safer options available? For example, pregnant women and the elderly can be shifted to hospitals on arrival, and children, assuming they won’t be travelling on their own, can be quarantined with their families.

With just about 25 active cases and 260 people under observation in hospitals, Kerala’s COVID-fighting infrastructure comprising hospitals, isolation centres and other facilities is lying unused, which can be put to use to house the returnees. But if the government does go ahead with its home quarantine policy, it must install a foolproof monitoring mechanism to ensure past mistakes are not repeated.

Stay up to date on all the latest Editorials news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Coronavirus
These migrants were resting at train track after walking a day from Jalna to Aurangabad. (Photo | EPS)
Maharashtra: 16 migrant workers crushed to death by goods train
Lockdown Tales: The Chennai priest on a mission to distribute masks
18-time Grand Slam champion Leander Paes (Photo | PTI)
INTERVIEW | Leander Paes and the art of reinventing during lockdown
A group of migrant cycling from Kanchipuram to Madhya Pradesh. (Photo| EPS)
Pedalling on hope, migrants decide to cycle 1700 kms from TN to MP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Clearing of stock at Koyambedu vegetable wholesale market on Tuesday. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
How Chennai's Koyambedu market emerged as a COVID-19 hotspot
Security personnel take cover as forces engage with Hizbul terrorists at Awantipora in south Kashmir on Wednesday | Express
Sacchi Baat: Why is Pakistan exporting terror against India amid COVID-19 pandemic
Gallery
Money Heist director Alex Rodrigo chooses his cast for the Indian version of the heist crime drama. Directed by Alex Rodrigo, the series revolves around Alvaro Morte’s character (Professor) bringing together a bunch of other career criminals who dress up
Ajith to Vijay: Money Heist director Alex Rodrigo 'chooses his cast' for the Indian version
Launching its biggest ever repatriation exercise, India onThursday airlifted 363 of its citizens, including nine infants, stranded in the United Arab Emirates due to the international travel lockdown over the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo | EPS)
PPEs, masks, social distancing: How Kochi welcomed first batch of Vande Bharat expats
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp