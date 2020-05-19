STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Opinions Editorials

Grossly insufficient booster dose to revive the economy

Such a turn surely seems beyond the reach of the government to impart, with its extremely limited means.

Published: 19th May 2020 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th May 2020 08:35 AM   |  A+A-

Migrants wait to board buses to reach Ghaziabad railway station as part of their journey to travel to their native places during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown at Ramlila ground in Ghaziabad

Migrants wait to board buses to reach Ghaziabad railway station as part of their journey to travel to their native places during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown at Ramlila ground in Ghaziabad. (Photo | EPS)

The last few days may have seen some of the most genuine attempts to be creative in policy terms by the Narendra Modi government. But it’s a question of scale. The series of announcements by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will not only need to pass the test in rather stern laboratory conditions. There will need to be more—much more. For, the extent of the gloom that surrounds us is not lost on anyone.

Sector after sector contemplates sudden death or decay. From the biggest captains of industry to the most immiserated migrant labourer, no one seems to be betting on an auspicious renewal coming soon. Such a turn surely seems beyond the reach of the government to impart, with its extremely limited means.

The very fact that a crisis is sought to be tackled with a novel set of ideas—and not nervous conservatism—is welcome. Some energies are bound to be released whenever an inertia of rest is broken; in recessionary times, any source of dynamism is worth its weight in gold. The ideas are not exactly novel, and have been hanging in a limbo for no one else’s fault.

Also, all those decisions that amp up the "private" quotient—in defence production, mining or aviation—can be subjected to stern examination. But later. (The "private is good" shibboleth is a piece of '90s dogma that people had occasion to revisit. Remember Air India rescuing everyone?) Yes, our fiscal space is so tight that it only allows for grim ‘tranche warfare’—a lot of ado over 1 per cent of the GDP!

The farm sector ideas are positive—some extra room to breathe for the farmer is precious. As COVID-19 has taught us, if you get oxygen, you don’t need to go on the ventilator. But when we need quick stimulus, we find the engines and the drivers of the economy in ICU.

Stay up to date on all the latest Editorials news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Coronavirus Nirmala Sitharaman
Coronavirus
WATCH: Utter chaos as hundreds of migrants fight to travel in train in UP
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo| ANI)
Atmanirbhar Bharat analysis: FM's measures realistic and implementable
More than 500 people die in Yemen of suspected coronavirus
Mumbai: Wuhan-style COVID hospital made in BKC as cases rise
Still from 'Nasir'
Tamil Nadu's Lockdown 4.0: What is allowed, what is not

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
(Image for representation only) A vial of the investigational drug remdesivir is visually inspected at a Gilead Sciences manufacturing site in US. (File photo| AP)
Scientists in China believe new drug can stop pandemic 'without vaccine'
Image for epresentational purpose only (File | EPS)
Kerala-grown 'superfood' jackfruit goes global as a meat substitute
Gallery
The existing restrictions in Chennai will continue tio be in force as the status of containment zones will continue unchanged.
Lockdown 4.0: 7 things Chennai residents should know as Tamil Nadu extends statewide restrictions till May 31
Aaron of FSV Mainz 05 takes a corner kick during the German Bundesliga match against 1. FC Cologne in Cologne. Set-pieces taken closer to the stands are usually marked by vibrant roars of the fans. Social distancing protocols means only the players' voice echoed in the otherwise packed galleries of Germany. (Photo | AP)
Football is back, but: 8 pictures from Bundesliga that can hurt fans of 'the beautiful game'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp